5 sarees under 1,000 that you will fall in love with instantly

Who doesn't love a collection of sarees? This eternal favourite wear for many looks graceful and effortlessly amps up one's style quotient. As soon as a woman hits adulthood, her fascination for sarees only grows, and how! It is a traditional wear that can be teamed with beautiful necklaces, bangles, bindi and so on. However, since most of us don't wear this apparel much in our daily lives, we often look for sarees that don't cost much. To help you with the search, we have rounded up a few very stunning sarees that will elevate your style repertoire. They all cost below ₹1,000 and what's more is one of them is very similar to what actor Alia Bhatt wore during the promotions of one of her movies. All our selections come with unstitched blouses and will look glamorous on you. Keen on taking a look of our favourites? Then scroll below. RAJESHWAR FASHION WITH RF women's Organza Digital Printed Saree For Women

This beautiful saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. The fabric of the saree is organza satin and that of blouse’s is Banglori silk. It features a floral print on it which is soothing to the eyes and looks refreshing too. This saree is also available in a slew of other colours featuring stunning patterns. You can accessorize the look with dainty necklaces and a stack of bangles.

Sanganeri Block Print Women's Hand Block Kalamkari Batik Bagru Jaipuri Ikat Printed Handloom Pure Cotton Mulmul Traditional Ethnic Cotton Sarees With Printed Blouse Piece (Indigo Blue,White)

This 100% cotton Mulmul cotton fabric comes with a blouse piece. It features stunning hand-block print on it and is available in indigo colour. It looks simple and elegant. Oxidised jewellery is likely to go well with this saree. Besides, it can be hand washed.

Sidhidata Textile Women's Digital Floral Printed Pure Cotton Linen Saree

This saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It has a regular fit and is made from cotton linen fabric. This saree is a replica of what actor Alia Bhatt wore during promoting one of her movies recently. Amazing, right? Its fabric is soft and it is comfortable to wear.

Womanista Women's Green & Multicolor Floral Printed Organza Saree(TI2031_Green & Multicolor_Onesize)

This gorgeous floral print organza saree comes in a stunning green colour. It looks pretty and very glamorous. You will also get an unstitched blouse piece made of art silk fabric. It is best-suited to dry clean this apparel.

Koustav Women's & Girl's Jacquard Net Saree With Blouse Piece

This elegant jacquard net saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. Available in a slew of vibrant and classy colours, this apparel will look flattering on you. A lightweight and comfortable apparel, it is a perfect pick for weddings, festivals and other events.

