5 summer dress for women that can elevate style while keeping you cool 

Summer heat is scorching and punishing. With soaring temperatures, our mood swings are becoming a real thing. To beat the weather blues, one way is to amp up your style game by many notches in comfortable clothing. To achieve the same, one of the most effortless attire can be a stunning casual dress for women that the latter can wear on a daily basis to look stylish and feel comfortable all day long. Dresses featuring floral prints, polka dots and abstract prints can make for good options to stay cool through the summer season.
On Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon was seen rocking a casual summer dress, looking all chilled out and cool. If you want to emulate her look, then we have some options ready for you in the list down below. They all come with spaghetti straps and look uber cool and trendy. These are all everyday wear dresses that will make for lovely additions to your collection. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.
Qucey Floral Mini Dresses
This mini dress for women with spaghetti straps is a stylish dress in which you'll want to stay forever. It has a loose fit and is made of 100% polyester fabric. It features a dainty floral print and smock detailing at the back. You can round off the look with a pair of sneakers or heels. Available in a striking navy colour, it will complement all skin tones.
Karwarya Spaghetti Strap Dress
This spaghetti strap dress is made from the blend of cotton and lycra fabrics. Available in two lovely colours - red and black - this dress will make for a lovely addition to your wardrobe. It accentuates one's curves really well and also fits amazingly well. A chic and stylish dress, you can wear it on a number of occasions to ace the diva look.
Berrylush Floral Print Shoulder-Strap Casual Dress
This casual dress for women has a regular fit and comes with spaghetti straps. It features an easy-breezy floral print all over it that looks attractive and stylish too. The material used in the making of the dress is a blend of viscose and rayon fabrics. A comfortable and skin-friendly dress, it is a good option to power through the summer blues.
Aahwan Polka Dot Mini Dress
This mini dress featuring polka dots has a slim fit. Made of 100% polyester fabric, it comes with spaghetti straps. It has a flare that makes it an easy-breezy attire. You can accessorise your look very well with the help of dainty necklaces and a comfortable pair of strappy heels. Introduce this one to your wardrobe to elevate your sense of style.
Meloso Print Dress for Party
This dress for women has a regular fit and is made from polyester fabric. An A-line dress, it features an abstract print and spaghetti straps. A chic apparel, you can wear it everyday to casual outings, Sunday evenings and even on holidays, as it has a laidback vibe to it. Besides, it ranks high on comfort quotient and also looks stylish and classy.
|Summer dresses for women
|Price
|Qucey Floral Mini Dresses
|₹3,397.00
|Karwarya Spaghetti Strap Dress
|₹799.00
|Berrylush Floral Print Shoulder-Strap Casual Dress
|₹699.00 - ₹829.00
|Aahwan Polka Dot Mini Dress
|₹449.00
|Meloso Print Dress for Party
|₹549.00
