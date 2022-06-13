Sign out
5 summer dress for women that can elevate style while keeping you cool 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 13, 2022 19:33 IST

Summary:

Summer dresses with spaghetti straps make for a lovely attire to wear through the season. They look chic, fashionable and exude summer vibe on top of it all.

Casual dresses for women make for a cool attire to don on in summer season

Summer heat is scorching and punishing. With soaring temperatures, our mood swings are becoming a real thing. To beat the weather blues, one way is to amp up your style game by many notches in comfortable clothing. To achieve the same, one of the most effortless attire can be a stunning casual dress for women that the latter can wear on a daily basis to look stylish and feel comfortable all day long. Dresses featuring floral prints, polka dots and abstract prints can make for good options to stay cool through the summer season.

On Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon was seen rocking a casual summer dress, looking all chilled out and cool. If you want to emulate her look, then we have some options ready for you in the list down below. They all come with spaghetti straps and look uber cool and trendy. These are all everyday wear dresses that will make for lovely additions to your collection. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.

Qucey Floral Mini Dresses

This mini dress for women with spaghetti straps is a stylish dress in which you'll want to stay forever. It has a loose fit and is made of 100% polyester fabric. It features a dainty floral print and smock detailing at the back. You can round off the look with a pair of sneakers or heels. Available in a striking navy colour, it will complement all skin tones.

QUECY® Fancy Women Floral Casual Tiered Mini Dresses Spaghetti Strap V Neck Backless A Line Swing Short Dress with Pockets : White Floral Print Navy, X-Large
62% off
3,397 8,954
Buy now

Karwarya Spaghetti Strap Dress

This spaghetti strap dress is made from the blend of cotton and lycra fabrics. Available in two lovely colours - red and black - this dress will make for a lovely addition to your wardrobe. It accentuates one's curves really well and also fits amazingly well. A chic and stylish dress, you can wear it on a number of occasions to ace the diva look.

Karwarya Red Spaghetti Strap Dress for Girls and Women, Size:- Medium
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

Berrylush Floral Print Shoulder-Strap Casual Dress

This casual dress for women has a regular fit and comes with spaghetti straps. It features an easy-breezy floral print all over it that looks attractive and stylish too. The material used in the making of the dress is a blend of viscose and rayon fabrics. A comfortable and skin-friendly dress, it is a good option to power through the summer blues.

Berrylush Navy Blue Printed Fit and Flare Dress for Women
50% off
829 1,665
Buy now

Aahwan Polka Dot Mini Dress

This mini dress featuring polka dots has a slim fit. Made of 100% polyester fabric, it comes with spaghetti straps. It has a flare that makes it an easy-breezy attire. You can accessorise your look very well with the help of dainty necklaces and a comfortable pair of strappy heels. Introduce this one to your wardrobe to elevate your sense of style.

Aahwan Black Polka Dot Shirred Cami Mini Dress for Women's & Girls' (175-Black-M)
78% off
449 1,999
Buy now

Meloso Print Dress for Party

This dress for women has a regular fit and is made from polyester fabric. An A-line dress, it features an abstract print and spaghetti straps. A chic apparel, you can wear it everyday to casual outings, Sunday evenings and even on holidays, as it has a laidback vibe to it. Besides, it ranks high on comfort quotient and also looks stylish and classy.

MELOSO Women's Polyester Abstract Printed Shoulder Straps Fit & Flare Mini Dress Grey
54% off
549 1,199
Buy now

Price of summer dresses at a glance:

Summer dresses for womenPrice
Qucey Floral Mini Dresses 3,397.00
Karwarya Spaghetti Strap Dress  799.00
Berrylush Floral Print Shoulder-Strap Casual Dress 699.00 - 829.00
 Aahwan Polka Dot Mini Dress 449.00
Meloso Print Dress for Party 549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

