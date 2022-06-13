5 summer dress for women that can elevate style while keeping you cool 

Summer heat is scorching and punishing. With soaring temperatures, our mood swings are becoming a real thing. To beat the weather blues, one way is to amp up your style game by many notches in comfortable clothing. To achieve the same, one of the most effortless attire can be a stunning casual dress for women that the latter can wear on a daily basis to look stylish and feel comfortable all day long. Dresses featuring floral prints, polka dots and abstract prints can make for good options to stay cool through the summer season.

On Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon was seen rocking a casual summer dress, looking all chilled out and cool. If you want to emulate her look, then we have some options ready for you in the list down below. They all come with spaghetti straps and look uber cool and trendy. These are all everyday wear dresses that will make for lovely additions to your collection. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.

Qucey Floral Mini Dresses

This mini dress for women with spaghetti straps is a stylish dress in which you'll want to stay forever. It has a loose fit and is made of 100% polyester fabric. It features a dainty floral print and smock detailing at the back. You can round off the look with a pair of sneakers or heels. Available in a striking navy colour, it will complement all skin tones.