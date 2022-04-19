Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / 6 summer casual wear for men that marry style and comfort effortlessly
fashion

6 summer casual wear for men that marry style and comfort effortlessly

Summer season is the time to experiment with clothing. It is also the time when one should opt for breathable and lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen. Read on to see our summer picks for you.   
Opt for apparel that are skin-friendly and help you to combat summer heat. (Pexels)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:56 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

To stay cool and fresh in summer season, the key is to wear lightweight garments made from breathable fabrics. For men, there's a variety of apparel that they must introduce to their summer wardrobe to beat the summer heat and at the same time put their best fashion foot forward. From linen shirts, floral print shirts to polo T-shirts and easy-breezy kurtas, there are a plenty of options available online. To navigate among a sea of choices, we have curated our favourites in the list below. The clothes are super comfortable to wear, but they also exude a cool summer vibe. Besides, they are all made of premium quality fabrics and will last you for many seasons.To amp up your sartorial quotient, take cue from our picks. So, scroll down without any delay.Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Solid Regular Fit PoloThis Van Heusen regular fit polo T-shirt comes in a gorgeous variant of blue colour. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and looks stylish. Comfortable to wear, it is an ideal summer wear that one can wear all day long to feel cool and fresh.

Aldeno Casual Pastel Orange Pure Linen Solid ShirtThis solid shirt for men is made of 100% linen fabric. Available in soothing mandarin colour, it exudes a cool and fresh look. It has a high neck style and full sleeves. A perfect pick to feel relaxed and at ease, you can wear it on holidays by the beach or to parties.

RELATED STORIES

BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted BlazerThis slim fit single breasted blazer has a single button in the front. Made from cotton fabric, it has double vents at the back and looks supremely stylish. You can wear it over V-neck or round neck T-shirts to effortlessly ace the formal look.

Clafoutis Mens Full Sleeves V Neck T ShirtThis regular fit V-neck T-shirt is made from fine quality fabric. It features pintex stripes all over it and makes for a fashionable and chic apparel. It comes with full sleeves and can be machine washed.

Ramdev Emperio Beach Picnic ShirtThis shirt features abstract designs and shapes. It is made from cotton fabric and can easily become your go-to beach wear. It is a cool and easy-breezy garment, allowing one to feel completely at ease.

Riyashree Cotton Men's Straight Long KurtaThis straight fit kurta for men comes in a slew of attractive colours. It is made of premium quality cotton fabric and looks effortlessly stylish. A must-have wardrobe apparel, it is just perfect to wear to casual family parties or at festive functions.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mens wear online grooming online
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP