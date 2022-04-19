6 summer casual wear for men that marry style and comfort effortlessly

To stay cool and fresh in summer season, the key is to wear lightweight garments made from breathable fabrics. For men, there's a variety of apparel that they must introduce to their summer wardrobe to beat the summer heat and at the same time put their best fashion foot forward. From linen shirts, floral print shirts to polo T-shirts and easy-breezy kurtas, there are a plenty of options available online. To navigate among a sea of choices, we have curated our favourites in the list below. The clothes are super comfortable to wear, but they also exude a cool summer vibe. Besides, they are all made of premium quality fabrics and will last you for many seasons.



To amp up your sartorial quotient, take cue from our picks. So, scroll down without any delay.



Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo

This Van Heusen regular fit polo T-shirt comes in a gorgeous variant of blue colour. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and looks stylish. Comfortable to wear, it is an ideal summer wear that one can wear all day long to feel cool and fresh.

B07QP7558N

Aldeno Casual Pastel Orange Pure Linen Solid Shirt

This solid shirt for men is made of 100% linen fabric. Available in soothing mandarin colour, it exudes a cool and fresh look. It has a high neck style and full sleeves. A perfect pick to feel relaxed and at ease, you can wear it on holidays by the beach or to parties.

B09TZY5QJC

BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

This slim fit single breasted blazer has a single button in the front. Made from cotton fabric, it has double vents at the back and looks supremely stylish. You can wear it over V-neck or round neck T-shirts to effortlessly ace the formal look.

B07F8YTQBY

Clafoutis Mens Full Sleeves V Neck T Shirt

This regular fit V-neck T-shirt is made from fine quality fabric. It features pintex stripes all over it and makes for a fashionable and chic apparel. It comes with full sleeves and can be machine washed.

B09DPWBQX7

Ramdev Emperio Beach Picnic Shirt

This shirt features abstract designs and shapes. It is made from cotton fabric and can easily become your go-to beach wear. It is a cool and easy-breezy garment, allowing one to feel completely at ease.

B0991L7X87

Riyashree Cotton Men's Straight Long Kurta

This straight fit kurta for men comes in a slew of attractive colours. It is made of premium quality cotton fabric and looks effortlessly stylish. A must-have wardrobe apparel, it is just perfect to wear to casual family parties or at festive functions.

B09CDZ17PZ

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.