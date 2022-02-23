A plain saree can get a new lease of life with these fancy blouse with a collar

Sarees are a classical garment; be it a formal office function or a wedding in the family, a saree never fails to impress. What's more is that they do not go out of fashion. They are also a garment that are likely to stay with you for years if one was to take good care of them.However, sarees do get repetitive and one way to get around this problem is to keep changing one's blouse. A change of blouse can jazz up the overall appearance and give you a totally different look. What's more is that even when you buy a new saree, you don't have to stick to the standard old way of stitching a blouse. Try new designs to jazz things up.

One blouse design that can stand out is a blouse with collar. This design has a very smart vibe and is ideally suited to be paired with silk, satin, georgette and chiffon sarees. The good news is that such blouses are now available online on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. If you are in the mood to experiment with your look, then we have shortlisted some options for you which you can consider.

1) RENE Women's Cotton Ikat Print Sleeveless Stitched Blouse

This stitched blouse is available in a number of sizes starting from 32 and going up to 44. This Ikat cotton blouse has a V-neck and is sleeveless. This black and orange woven fabric blouse has piping done on the collar and sleeves rim. This garment can be hand washed.2) Studio Shringaar Women's Blue Block Printed Pure Cotton Saree Blouse with a Peter Pan Collar

This stitched blouse comes with a Peter Pan collar styling. It has been made from block printed fabric and is available from sizes 34 to 42. It has elbow length sleeves and the blouse itself is 15 inches in length. This regular fit garment comes with ample margin on both sides to make it bigger by a few inches. This blouse can be hand washed.3) STUDIO Shringaar Women's Cotton Ikat Printed Saree Blouse with Shirt Collar and Roll up Sleeves

This fully stitched ready-to-wear saree blouse is available from size 34 and goes up to 42. It is a pure cotton blouse in Ikat print. This blouse opens from the back and the front has shirt collar and show-buttons made from fabric. It can be hand washed with cold water.4) Niharikaa Metallic Green Padded V Neck Blouse with a Smart Collar and Front Closure, All Over Copper Gold zari Embroidery

This saree blouse comes in metallic green colour and is a padded one. This V neck-shaped blouse has a collar with a front closure. It has embroidery in copper and gold zari all over it. It is a regular fit blouse and can only be dry cleaned.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.