A red saree is an eternal favourite, check out popular options on Amazon

A saree has been a popular choice of a garment for Indian women from time immemorial. With time it too has undergone a change. From being draped around the waist in a dhoti style to the modern pleated version, this unstitched piece of garment has seen many draping styles.

Today too, saree is a popular and glamorous choice for many women across India. Take a look at how film and television stars wear the garment to understand how versatile this piece of garment can be.

TV actor Shweta Tiwari recently shared few pictures of herself in a red saree and looked ravishing. We think every Indian woman must have a signature red saree in her wardrobe. While stepping out of your home to explore what is available in the markets may be a tough choice today, online platforms offer a great variety of choice.

In case, you wish to explore then we have curated a list from Amazon that you might want to take a look at. Here you go.

1) Barkiya Creation Women's Embroidered Work Net Saree

This nylon net saree is a must-have in every woman's closet. Apart from solid red colour, it is available online in several other colours such as black, dark blue, red-black combination and yellow. The saree also features self embroidery. The saree also comes with an unstitched blouse piece. This saree can only be dry cleaned.

2) Navya Diseno Women's Woven Pure Georgette Saree With Blouse Piece

This Rangoli silk (type of artificial silk fabric) saree with unstitched blouse piece measures 5.5 meter in saree length with 0.80 meter blouse piece. While the saree is largely in solid red colour, it also has a pretty printed border and pallu. This saree should only be dry cleaned.

3) Velmita Women's Net Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece

Here is yet another net saree option in bright red. This saree too is available with an unstitched blouse piece. It is available in nine other colours other than red. Colours include Rama green, black, dark blue, pink, white among others. The saree also features moti (bead) work across its body. Its length is 6.30 meters including the blouse piece.4) Oomph! Women’s Georgette Sarees Fancy Georgette Sarees

This Georgette saree is available in 13 other colours other than red. Colours include arctic blue, maroon, teal and indigo blue to name a few. This is a plain saree which has a printed border. While the saree's length is 5.5 meters, there is a separate blouse piece of 80 cm in length. This saree can be hand washed or mildly washed in the washing machine.

