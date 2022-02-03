A wardrobe essential for women, white shirt caters to every mood. See top picks

A white coloured shirt is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. It caters to every mood. Whether you want to keep it languid and relaxed, or want to keep it chic and classy, a white shirt is the go-to apparel for most women.

You can team it with just about everything. From chinos, straight fit trousers to even a skirt, a white shirt blends well. It would not be wrong to say that a variety of bottom wear go well with it.



We all know how important it is to own a formal button-up white shirt. It helps in creating a stellar first impression when interviewing for a job position, or attending some formal seminar and such like events.

There are many styles available on Amazon which have a relaxed fit and are more suitable for casual and everyday wear. Since no number of white shirts is enough for some of us, it is always fun to introduce new additions to the existing collection.

To help you with choices, we have a list prepared below. It has our favourite picks and the fabric of each of them is durable and breathable. Can't wait to get hands on one? Then start scrolling down.





1. The Northern Hub Women's White Shirt

B09R7Y65ZP

This white shirt comes in a regular fit and is made of 100% cotton. It has full sleeves and is skin-friendly too. The quality of the fabric is durable and it feels soft against the skin. Besides, it is machine washable.





2. MIZAGO Women's Classic Fit Shirt

B0826R352N

This white shirt has a classic fit while its fabric is 100% crepe. It comes with a collared neck style and long sleeves. Besides, the fabric is soft and breathable too. This apparel can also be machine washed.



3. Thisbe Women's Shirt

B082F5JJ5L

This white shirt comes with three fourth sleeves and the fabric used is polyester. It makes for a stylish wear and is very comfortable too. It has a V-shaped neck and comes with a collar. Besides, one can also wash this apparel in a machine.





4. ORGANIC CLEANSE Women White Formal Shirts for Office

B09N7P9C9F

This regular fit shirt is available in pristine white colour and makes for a perfect pick for formal occasions. It comes with full sleeves and is made from cotton fabric which feels soft and comfortable against the skin. It has a crease-resistant finish and can be machine washed.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

