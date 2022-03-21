Ace your everyday look in V-neck T-shirts, take cue from Rashmika Mandanna

The scorching heat of summer has hit all of India, including the north in full force. We all are looking for ways to combat it and stay dry and cool. Cotton T-shirts make for a good summer wear option. The fabric feels soft on skin and is super comfortable to wear. On Sunday, actor Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport in a V-neck black T-shirt, looking cool and chic. It’s safe to say you can absolutely ace your everyday casual look in such T-shirts.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s airport look:

Amazon has an array of such T-shirts available on its platform. We have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below as our top picks. Available in many solid colours, these all make for an absolutely comfortable and easy-breezy wear. Scroll down to take a look at our favourities for this summer season.

his V-neck T-shirt for women is made of 100% premium quality cotton. The fabric is soft to touch and also comfortable to wear. It comes in a regular fit and has short sleeves. Available in many solid colours, this T-shirt can be your go-to wear to beat the summer heat. You can machine wash this apparel.

This T-shirt for women has a V-neck and comes in a regular fit. Made of cotton fabric, it is both soft to touch and comfortable to wear. It has half sleeves and is available in a slew of pretty colours. It is recommended to wash it in cold water.

These V-neck T-shirts come in the pack of two. Available in regular fit, they are made of 97% cotton fabric and 3% spandex. They are available in a range of colour combinations. Besides, they have shirt sleeves and can be machine washed.

This V-neck T-shirt for women is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has a relaxed fit, short sleeves and a straight hemline. A comfortable casual wear, it is recommended to wash it in a machine.

This T-shirt for women has a regular fit type. It can be worn in daily wear and is very comfortable. Available in many solid colours, this T-shirt can complement well with a pair of jeans, trousers, shorts and so on. Besides, you can also machine wash it.

