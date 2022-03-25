Add colour and character to your night wear, take to striped shirt-pajama sets

Most of us have just one criterion when it comes to night wear- that they should be comfortable. Loose and airy, allowing us to stretch and sleep without a care in the world. Often, we don't spare a thought to see if our night wear looks good or not as long as we are comfortable in them. However, a little care and some thought to its look and design has never hurt anyone. More so, if they are available at the click of a button.

Shirt and pajama set are a fun wear. Unlike what many may think, they are comfortable too and usually made of soft cotton fabric. The closure type too has elastic and that makes it easy to slip into. Striped shirt and pajama sets, for instance, look fun and add an edge to one's personality.

Amazon has a number options if you are keen on exploring. While a shirt and pajama set is mostly seen as a night wear, you can also wear as a lounge wear. So, if we have convinced you to give this garment a shot, then you ought to go through a list we have curated a list for you. Take a look.

This charming white and yellow shirt and pajama set is available in 35 other print combinations other than the one we have written about. It can be worn as a lounge wear as well as night wear. This set is made of Rayon. It has 3/4 sleeve, with a collared neck type. This garment is available from size small and goes up to double XL.

This attractive red and white striped shirt and pajama set is available in regular fit. This has round neck with short sleeves. It has elasticated closure. This set is available from size small and goes up to 2XL. It can be machine washed.

This set is available in three different print and colour sets. This garment comes in a regular fit. This night suit is made up of premium cotton fabric. Its neck-style is collared. This set's size start from XS and goes up to 2 XL though some sizes are not currently available.

This cotton knitted readymade shirt-pajama set can be worn at night or at any other time. It has a regular fit. This pyjama is available in size small, medium, large, X-large and XX-large.

