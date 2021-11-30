Add voguish coats to your girl's closet, keep her warm this winter

Winter wardrobe without coats looks definitely incomplete and boring too. Coats is one fashionable garment that is perfect for beating severe winter chill. They also make a stylish fashion statement. This is okay when it comes to adults, but how does one marry utility with style in case of kids?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Children, especially, hate to layer up. It makes them feel cranky and irritable. Coats, therefore, make for a practical and utility option which are easy to wear, feel soft and are comfortable on the skin and keep one adequately warm. So, if you are planning to add some voguish coats to the wardrobe of your little girl, then look no further.You will find listed below some of the top selects in coats for girls. Take a look and don't forget to add them to your cart.1. Hopscotch Baby Girls Cotton And Polyester Full Sleeves Solid Long Coat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Made from 95% cotton and 5% polyester, this long cut comes in a regular fit. It has long sleeves and comes in a stunning black colour. It is double-breasted and comes with a belt, which helps cinch the wearer's waist, giving it a more definitive look. Not only does it keep one adequately warm, but also helps one look stylish and elegant. Besides, it can be machine washed.

2. Cutecumber Girls Houndstooth Fabric Checkered Brown Winter Coat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This regular fit, smart-checkered coat comes in a regular fit. It sports a lapel collar and three buttons in the front. It is also lined with satin to keep kids adequately warm and comfortable. It is recommended to only hand wash it. The flap detail on the front and the contrasted cuff further add to the elegance of this garment. Perfect for wearing on outings and parties, it is likely to make heads turn. 3. Naughty Ninos Girl's Pea Coat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This green solid pea coat comes with a spread collar, is double-breasted with button closures. It is made of 100% polyester, which feels soft on skin. Besides, it also comes with two pockets in the front. It elevates the personality of the wearer and keeps them comfortable. It is easy to wear and a perfect pick to beat the winter chill.4. Hopscotch Girls Cotton Full Sleeves Solid Long Coat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This long coat made from 100% cotton comes in a regular fit and is an absolute head turner. It comes with a waistband which further gives an edge to the wearer's poise and personality. This long coat spells style and elegance. It comes with buttons and two pockets in the front. Besides, it is easy to wear and the fabric feels soft and comfortable on skin. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON