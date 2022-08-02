Adidas shoes for men offer durability and style in equal measure

When it comes to fashion essentials, the one thing that men will go for, in a big way, are shoes. Be it formal or informal shoes, there is always the need for more. There are hundreds of brands that vie for attention but when it comes to sports shoes the one brand that stands out is Adidas. This shoe-manufacturing company, that is nearly a 100 years old, is known for its shoes, often worn by professional sportspersons.

Over the years, Adidas has brought to the markets all kinds of sports shoes. These shoes are preferred by everybody as an ideal casual wear option as well for several reasons. First, these shoes are durable; they will last you for many years. Second, they are very smart-looking and can be worn with different kinds of lowers including jeans, tract pants, shorts and casual wear pajamas.

If you are looking for options, then Amazon should be your preferred place to pick them up from as not only do they have a lot of variety, but also you can get them at discounted price, thanks to the many sale seasons on the platform. Starting on August 5 is the Freedom Sale. That, however, doesn't mean that you can't avail attractive discounts even before that. We have curated a list which, we are sure, you will find interesting.

Adidas Men's Drogo M Running Shoes

This handsome pair of running shoes is available in 10 different colours. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its sole is made of EVA while the outer material is made of mesh fabric. While it is branded as running shoes, it can pretty much be your daily wear shoes. Sizes begin from 6UK and go up to 12UK, though some sizes may not be available now.