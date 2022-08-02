Adidas shoes for men offer durability and style in equal measure

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to fashion essentials, the one thing that men will go for, in a big way, are shoes. Be it formal or informal shoes, there is always the need for more. There are hundreds of brands that vie for attention but when it comes to sports shoes the one brand that stands out is Adidas. This shoe-manufacturing company, that is nearly a 100 years old, is known for its shoes, often worn by professional sportspersons.
Over the years, Adidas has brought to the markets all kinds of sports shoes. These shoes are preferred by everybody as an ideal casual wear option as well for several reasons. First, these shoes are durable; they will last you for many years. Second, they are very smart-looking and can be worn with different kinds of lowers including jeans, tract pants, shorts and casual wear pajamas.
If you are looking for options, then Amazon should be your preferred place to pick them up from as not only do they have a lot of variety, but also you can get them at discounted price, thanks to the many sale seasons on the platform. Starting on August 5 is the Freedom Sale. That, however, doesn't mean that you can't avail attractive discounts even before that. We have curated a list which, we are sure, you will find interesting.
Adidas Men's Drogo M Running Shoes
This handsome pair of running shoes is available in 10 different colours. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its sole is made of EVA while the outer material is made of mesh fabric. While it is branded as running shoes, it can pretty much be your daily wear shoes. Sizes begin from 6UK and go up to 12UK, though some sizes may not be available now.
Adidas Men's Throb M Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes comes in three different colour combinations - all of them being in combinations of black and blue. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. It has a durable sole while the outer of the shoe is made using synthetic material. It comes with a round toe style.
Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes
This is another pair of running shoes from Adidas and comes in three colour combinations, all in combinations of grey, black and orange. It has a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate while the upper part of the shoe is made using synthetic material and mesh fabric. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. Now, go running in style, comfortable with the thought that your feet won't hurt.
Adidas Men's Elate M Running Shoe
When it comes to Adidas, there is just no dearth of running shoes! These shoes are available in five different colour combinations; range includes grey, black, blue and yellow. It has a sole made of rubber while its closure type is lace-up. It comes with a medium shoe width. The sizes start at 6UK and go up to 12UK. Now, you can relax and exercise as comfort and style both are taken care of.
Adidas Men's Adi Ace M Running Shoe
This classic sports shoe design will make your day. It is available in a slew of attractive colour combinations such as black, blue, grey with a dash of brighter colours like white, orange and neon green to add some spunk. It has a lace-up closure and comes with a medium shoe width. It has a durable sole while its upper surface is made of a combination of synthetic material and mesh fabric.
|Product
|Price
|Adidas Men's Drogo M Running Shoes
|2,699.00
|Adidas Men's Throb M Running Shoes
|₹2,699.00
|Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes
|₹3,299.00
|Adidas Men's Elate M Running Shoe
|₹2,499.00
|Adidas Men's Adi Ace M Running Shoe
|₹3,799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.