Affordable sunglasses to help men up their style game

Sunglasses lend an uber-cool look to men and also protect one from the harmful UV rays. It doesn't matter whether you are fashion savvy, or not, because sunglasses are one accessory you must own. Trust us when we say that no matter how many pairs you own, they are just never enough.

Below listed are some very affordable and stylish sunglasses for men:

1. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses

Fastrack’s square framed ultra-modern sunglasses will give you 100% protection from the UV rays. It has a plastic frame and comes with a polycarbonate lens. Available in both black and grey colours, it promises to take care of any manufacturing defects up to one year.

2. ELEGANTE Men's Square Sunglasses

This pair of square sunglasses from Elegante is both affordable and durable. It is lightweight and suits men with small and medium faces. It can further take up the style quotient of men who have a trendy and stylish beard. It has smooth leg covers, which means super comfortable to wear, as they won’t hurt one's ear at all. Also, you don’t have to worry about stepping out in the sun, as they’ll offer you complete protection from the harmful UV rays.

3. Nubilous HD Vision Day and Night Unisex HD Vision Goggles

This pack of two wear-over sunglasses, with an Italian design, is available in black and yellow frames. and simply timeless. The 100% polarized glasses are glare-free and help in reducing eye fatigue. It comes with anti-reflective eyeglasses coating and offer 100% protection from both UVA and UVB rays. The night vision yellow sunglasses let you see with amazing clarity, even when the lighting is poor. With screen time going up, these sunglasses help in blocking 80% of the harmful blue rays and UV400. It also offers periphery protection by blocking light from all directions. Created from a superior quality plastic, it is resistant to scratches, breakage and bends.

4. Fastrack UV Protected Square Men's Sunglasses

This pair of sunglasses from Fastrack is equipped with green-coloured polycarbonate lens. The frame is made of superior quality plastic. It offers complete protection from the UV rays, and is very affordable.



