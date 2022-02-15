Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly stylish in straight fit trouser pants, see options

Clothes are a manifestation of one's personality. Often what one is shows in the way one dresses. If you are a chilled out person, who likes to keep matters cool then chances are you will prefer clothes that are fuss-free and comfy and look stylish too. If that is your perspective on life, then straight fit trouser pants are for you.

Actor Alia Bhatt wore them as her airport look on Monday and needless to say, she aced the look. She was a picture of effortless chic. She wore an all-white ensemble – a turtleneck blouse paired with trouser pants. She matched them with a pair of white boots.

Amazon has many options of such pants and if we have convinced you to give such pants a try, then scroll down. The good news is given its not-so-overtly loose but fit style, those of us who have fuller frames can also opt for them.

We have made a selection of similar garments from the e-commerce platform. Take a look and decide for yourself.

1) VERO MODA Womens Solid Pleated Front Pants

This pair of pale pink trousers is available from the sizes extra small to extra large. It comes in a straight fit and its exact colour is Misty Rose. It is high-rise in design and can be machine washed.

2) Cotton Kingdom Womens Relaxed Fit Culottes Trousers

These trousers are available in 10 different colours. These include Black, Bottle Green, Charcoal Grey, Dark Blue, Maroon, Red, Royal Blue, Sky Blue, Teal Green and Turquoise Blue. They are made from 100% cotton fabric and can be machine washed. They come in a relaxed fit, high rise style while their closure is with elastic and belt. They are ankle length and have two pockets. They are non stretchable and are ideal as casual wear.3) Pattlun High Waist Pants for Women & Girls

This straight fit, high waist trousers are ideal as formal and semi formal wear. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and has an elegant look to it. It is a hand-stitched trouser. It has been made using non-stretchable cotton fabric. It is available in a huge range of sizes - extra small to 3XL.4) Cotton Kingdom Womens Relaxed Fit Paperbag Culottes Trousers

This relaxed fit culottes trousers are available in eight different colours including Baby Pink, Cream, Gold, Light Blue, Off-White, Peach, White and Yellow. This trouser comes in relaxed fit, are high waist in style and are in solid colours. Its closure style is elastic and belt, runs up to the ankle and has two pockets. This trouser comes in a huge range of sizes, starting from extra small and going up to 8XL.

