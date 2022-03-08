Alia Bhatt sizzles in silver saree, check out similar options on Amazon

If there’s one apparel that is truly timeless and doesn’t need the approval of stylists and fashionistas, then it has to be a saree. A graceful wear, one can wear a saree on any day to look distinct and classy. Recently, a saree that caught the attention of many is what actor Alia Bhatt wore to ITA awards. The gorgeous silver saree looked appealing and flattering on her, sending us all on the lookout for similar such sarees. Interestingly, e-commerce giant Amazon has a host of options to choose from. To help you with selection, we have curated some of our top picks in the list below. The saree options are likely to delight you and become your favourite too.

The sarees mostly come with a matching blouse piece and make for stunning picks. Moreover, one of the best accessories to team with these sarees is oxidised jewellery. A sure shot way of elevating your sartorial choice, it is worth it to scroll through our favourites in the list below.

This silver-coloured cotton saree comes with a matching blouse piece. It looks super stunning and belongs to Kanchipuram weave tradition. You can round off the look in this saree by opting for oxidised accessories and subtle makeup. Besides, this apparel can be hand washed.

This linen tissue silver saree comes with a contrasting blouse piece and is a statement wear. The fabric is lightweight and this apparel can be hand washed. It makes for a best pick if you are keen to keep your look minimalistic and radiant.

This satin, silver-coloured saree is a stunning pick and comes in a super soft fabric. It has an unstitched blouse, which comes with it. This apparel can be machine washed. You can opt for this saree when heading out for cocktail parties, date nights, some event at your workplace and other festivities.

This silver saree comes with a matching blouse piece and looks very stylish. Its fabric is both breathable and lightweight. Besides, it is comfortable to wear and a perfect pick to ace the diva look.

This silver tissue saree comes with a matching plain blouse. It is made from the criss cross of cotton threads and Kasavu threads which are woven together to create a grand and classy look. Besides, you can hand wash this apparel.

