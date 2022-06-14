Story Saved
  • Amazon coupon carnival: Get as much as 68% off on choicest handbags for women

Amazon coupon carnival: Get as much as 68% off on choicest handbags for women

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 14, 2022 15:35 IST
Summary:

It's time to indulge in shopping for handbags, as they help round off the look in style and glam up one's look.

Handbags are an everyday fashion accessory that is of immense utility too.

Your wardrobe must have an array of handbags available in different styles and sizes to cater to every mood and need. From clutch, sling bag, tote bag to hobo bags, there is a huge variety of bags that women can experiment and style their look with. An everyday staple, every woman needs a handbag to sport on multiple occasions. Whether you are going for a lunch date or workplace, you need a stylish and durable handbag to stuff in all your essentials securely. Many times, a handbag can spruce up the look of an entire outfit, even if it is fairly plain. So, if you're looking for a comfortable-to-carry bag with eye-catching appearance, then our list below will come in handy for you.

Besides, what's more is that there's an off on all our listed items as part of Amazon's coupon carnival. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.


For The Beautiful You Clutch

This statement-wear clutch's inner material is made of silk. It comes with a chain and has a clasp for closure type. A stylish and eye-catching fashion accessory, you can sport this one on multiple occasions - whether it be a cocktail party, prom night, date night or some festive event. Available in many colour options, this clutch is a must-have to round off your many looks in style.

For The Beautiful You Multi-Colored Women's Clutch
699 1,499
Kaaytee Handbag

This sling bag is made of vegan leather. A stylish design, this one will make for an amazing addition to your collection of handbags. It is available in a Lavender colour that is soothing to the eyes and very eye-catching. There are two compartments inside the bag and a pocket with a zipper. You can carry this bag in various ways - either with its handle or as a sling bag.

KTSLNG01-2 Kaaytee Exclusive Handbag for Women Classic Sling Bag Vegan Leather
1,399 3,999
Goatter Hunter Leather Hand Bag

This women's handbag is made of hunter leather material and comes with one open pocket and one zipper pocket. It looks trendy, sturdy and is also durable. It is easy to carry this bag with its handles and ensures a hassle-free experience. The shoulder strap is adjustable and this bag is versatile too. You can carry it to your workplace, while travelling, to casual hangouts etc.

Goatter Hunter Leather 13"Inch Women Hand Bag,(GTHT-19) Dark Brown
2,999 8,999
Adisa Sling Bag

This sling bag is available in a slew of colour options. Its outer material is made of polyurethane and synthetic material, whereas the inner material used is polyester. It looks stylish, fashionable and uber chic. It can easily become your go-to favourite, as you can carry it to all places and on all occasions too. Besides, it is also a durable accessory that will last you for years to come.

ADISA women girls party sling bag (Green)
479 1,499
Rare Rabbit Girl's Hobo Bag

This hobo bag for women is made of faux leather material. It comes with a non-adjustable strap and has one big compartment and two pockets. It has a zipper closure type and looks uber fashionable. You can choose from a range of colours this bag is available in. Besides, it is an absolutely fun accessory to finish off your look in style, looking smart and elegant.

Rare Rabbit Girl's Hobo Bag (Pink)
999 1,999
Price of handbags for women at a glance:

Handbags for womenPrice
For The Beautiful You Clutch 1,499.00
Kaaytee Handbag  3,999.00
Goatter Hunter Leather Hand Bag  8,999.00
Adisa Sling Bag 1,499.00
Rare Rabbit Girl's Hobo Bag 1,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

