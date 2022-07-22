Amazon fashion sale: Avail up to whopping 68% off on heels for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Gift a pair of heels to women and you will surely be able to win their heart. They say for a man, a door to his heart is by cooking him a good meal. Well, it could be true that the best way to win a woman's heart is by gifting her a pair of heels that she will treasure forever. We all will agree that a pair of heels enhances style quotient of a woman. They can literally give a boost to the overall look and give one the confidence too to feel more comfortable in their skin. Another amazing part is that women from all age groups share the love for heels. It is time to indulge this love by shopping for many pairs of heels to one's heart's content. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon prime sale is here and there's a massive off on heels.
To help you with options and as a runup to the sale days, we have prepared a list of heels that we think will make for an excellent statement wear. Check it out.
Purplehunt Block Heel Pump Shoes
Available in cherry colour, this pair of pump shoes comes with buckle closure and has a sole made of synthetic rubber. The shoe width is medium and it is easy to do its upkeep. All one needs is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust. These shoes indeed look smart and can amp up the overall look of a woman in a jiffy. There's a whopping 44% off on this pair of heels.
Bella Monza Pumps
This pair of stylish pumps are easy to wear and make for an attractive selection. It sole is made synthetic rubber and the outer material is silk satin. A statement wear, these heels is something every woman would want to introduce to her collection. They are comfortable too thanks to its impeccable design and thin sole that balances the heel height rather well. You can get 63% off on this.
Mochi Pumps
Simple and elegant, this pair of pumps from Mochi is a must buy. The design is simple and elegant and it comes in different colour variants - black, biege etc. It sole is made of sheet sole and the material used on the outside is synthetic. It can be your everyday favourite and you can wear it to you workplace, parties, brunch dates and whatnot! Grab this pair at 40% off.
Stride Sarah Pumps
Glamorous is the word that can best define this pair of pumps. Its sole is made of faux leather and its shoe width is medium. The material used on the outside is synthetic leather and it comes with a round toe. You will be able to find this stunning pair in three colours - tan, nude and black. Introduce this one to your collection and elevate your personal style. There's 54% off this one.
Ladies Hub Pumps Heels
Want your heels to steal the show? Then this is the pair you're looking for. Uber chic and fashionable, this pair of heels will get attention, and how! Be ready to fetch a lot of compliments on this number. Available in monochrome and Olive Green, you will feel torn in selecting between the two. The best part is this pair is slip resistant. Avail 68% off on this stylish pair.
