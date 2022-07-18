Story Saved
New Delhi 39oCC
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
New Delhi 39oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon fashion sale: Don't miss up to 82% off on handbags for women

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 18, 2022 19:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Handbags are a fashion accessory women simply can't get enough of. So, now is the time to indulge and buy handbags. Read on for some amazing options.

product info
Handbags for women are a cool fashion accessory.

The love women possess for handbags is known to everyone. Introducing more and more number of handbags is an activity they like to indulge in unabashedly. And why shouldn't they? What handbag one owns defines one's personal taste and style sensibility. Besides, there are so many types of handbags, with each of them proving to be an accessory of utility and style statement. So, if someone calls you a handbag hoarded then there is immense reason to be proud of. Just how we buy clothes for every season, the same exercise should be done for handbags too. And what can be a better to shop for them than today? Amazon's fashion sale has something for everyone and at massive discounted prices. From sling bag, tote bag, shoulder bag to stylish wallets, this is a good opportunity to shop till you heart is content.

In our endeavor to bring to our readers some of the finest options, we have curated a list below that many will find to be a blessing. Scroll down and take your pick, or shall we say picks? Happy shopping!

Women's Long Wallet
Made of PU leather that is of high quality and feels soft, this wallet has a premium look. From your credit cards, cash to your mobile phone, it can carry all these things easily and comes with a secure look. There's no denying that this one has an elegant appearance and every woman will be tempted to have it. It comes in many colour variants that are worth checking out. Grab 50% off on it.

cellpic
Women's Long Wallet Female Wristlet Clutch Phone Bag Wallet Ladies Purse and Handbag Zipper Phone Pocket Card Holder
50% off
499 999
Buy now

Aliza Tote Bag
This tote bag has a total of three compartments. It is large and spacious enough. A perfect option to carry on holidays to to workplace, you will find it convenient to carry. Its outer material is made of polyurethane and it is available in a numbe of solid colours. It will make for a lovely and useful addition to one's collection. Women will simply love carrying it around. You can get 72% off on this tote bag.

cellpic
ALIZA Women's Tote Bag (Black)
72% off
416 1,490
Buy now

Eco Right Large Tote Bag
This large canvas tote bag is simple, eco-friendly and vegan. It comes with a zipper and has a big room inside to stock many things of your easily. The best part is how lightweight it feels to carry around. It is available in two more colour and design variants. If you want to keep your look minimalistic, then this bag will be your best pick. Fetch 38% discount on this lovely bag.

cellpic
Eco Right Large Tote Bag for Women with Zip, Stylish Cotton Handbags, Canvas Tote Bags for College
38% off
499 799
Buy now

Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags
This quilted sling bag can easily become your favourite, go-to accessory when on the move. Available in a pretty green colour, this will complement your look in most attire. Made of good quality leatherette material, this one has a spacious compartment and comes with a twist lock closure. A chic sling bag, you will get a lot of ‘Where did you get this sling bag from?’. There's 69% off on this sling bag.

cellpic
Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags For Women's Ladies (Green_EVS-122)
69% off
469 1,499
Buy now

Taha Mark Tote Bag
This beautiful handbag available in pretty white colour is small and stylish. It is made of soft material that is smooth and soft to touch. It is spacious enough to carry one's basic everyday essentials. Lightweight and easy to carry, this will go well with most attire. You can make a statement in this handbag and round off your look in absolute style. The best part is this bag can be bought at 82% off.

cellpic
Taha Mark Fancy Handle Bag Color block Leisure HandBag Tote Bag Shoulder Bag Hand Bag Special for Woman's and girls (White)
82% off
459 2,499
Buy now

Price of handbags for women at a glance:

Handbags for womenPrice

Women's Long Wallet

 999.00
Aliza Tote Bag 1,490.00
Eco Right Large Tote Bag 799.00
Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags 1,499.00
Taha Mark Tote Bag 2,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Mi phones: Get great features at affordable prices
Silver chain for men: Perfect fashion accessory to round off every look in style
Night dresses for girls should rank high on comfort factor 
Best gaming phones in India: Buying guide
Handbags for girls are both utility and fashion accessories
fashion FOR LESS