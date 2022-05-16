Amazon fashion sale: Get attractive deals on yoga pants, sarees, kurtis

Summary:
It is always a good time to binge on clothes, provided you don't end up spending a huge chunk of money. And the best way to do that is to keep an eye on sale offers. Online platforms are a great place to look for them these days. Come to think of it, the clothes we wear on a daily basis - our regular office and home wear - see a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced with fresh ones every now and then. Besides, clothes are a big indulgence and shopping for them a great stress buster. So, don't hold back and go shop for yourself and your family without a care in the world.
The good news is that the deals on online platforms like Amazon are very attractive with some clothes available at a 80-90% discounted rate. Up for sale are a host of items - kurtis, palazzos, yoga pants, sarees - you name it and it is there for sale. We have curated a list of such products that you must take a look at.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Relaxed Yoga Pants
This pair of relaxed fit yoga pants is an ideal garment for fitness enthusiasts and those of you who love to live in casual wear clothes. This pair of crop joggers is available in solid colours. There are two colours listed on Amazon -Alpine Green and Blueprint. It is made from cotton (55%), polyester (40%) and spandex (5%). The sizes begin from XS and go up to M. This should ideally be machine washed.
1 Stop Fashion Women's Crepe Straight Kurti
There is no everyday office wear like a pair of straight kurtis and leggings. These kurtis come in fascinating mix of prints and colours and will definitely add to your wardrobe's variety. It is made from 100% American crepe and feels soft on the skin. As the name suggests, it is straight fit and is, hence, designed to make you look slim. It is knee length and can be hand washed.
Harpa Women Top
A women's top is a versatile garment that you can wear with jeans, pants, palazzos or any any other kind of lowers. This top is made from 100% polyester - while it may not be the ideal fabric for summers, the top's loose fit ensures there is enough air circulation to keep you cool. This garment has long sleeves and comes with a V-neck. It has a pull-on closure. It is available in four colours - maroon, black, mustard and pink. The sizes start from small and go up to XL. It can be hand washed.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Saree
Sarees have an eternal charm. While there is no denying the fact that today it is seen as a formal wear, the truth is for centuries, it has been a daily wear option as it is in tune with India's largely hot climatic conditions. Sarees are a graceful attire and a must-have in every woman's closet. This saree in yellow and maroon, is a cotton and silk blend (65% cotton and 35% silk). It comes with a blouse piece. It can be hand washed.
Pluss Georgette A-line Dress
This charming yellow printed A-line dress is a perfect summer attire. Soft and breezy, maxi dress is made of Georgette fabric but its cut and design makes it summer-friendly. It is available in two colours - dark blue and mustard. You can wear it with a belt too. Its short flutter sleeves ensure there a lot of air circulation in the armpits. Sizes start from small and go up to 4XL.
Amazon Brand - Myx Cotton Palazzos
Nothing can be more comfortable than a pair of loose fit comfy palazzos. Made from cotton fabric, this palazzo is available in a large number of colours and prints. Some names include Indigo/White, Fuschia Dots, Pink Floral, Mustard Booti among many others. Sizes begin from XS and go up to 4XL.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.