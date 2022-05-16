Story Saved
New Delhi 41oCC
Monday, May 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, May 16, 2022
New Delhi 41oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon fashion sale: Get attractive deals on yoga pants, sarees, kurtis

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 16, 2022 16:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Grab your garment of choice from the sale on clothes currently live on Amazon. Options range from sarees, kurtis, palazzos to dresses and much more.    

product info
Amazon sale on clothes for women has a number of items including sarees, tops and more. 

It is always a good time to binge on clothes, provided you don't end up spending a huge chunk of money. And the best way to do that is to keep an eye on sale offers. Online platforms are a great place to look for them these days. Come to think of it, the clothes we wear on a daily basis - our regular office and home wear - see a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced with fresh ones every now and then. Besides, clothes are a big indulgence and shopping for them a great stress buster. So, don't hold back and go shop for yourself and your family without a care in the world.

The good news is that the deals on online platforms like Amazon are very attractive with some clothes available at a 80-90% discounted rate. Up for sale are a host of items - kurtis, palazzos, yoga pants, sarees - you name it and it is there for sale. We have curated a list of such products that you must take a look at.

Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Relaxed Yoga Pants

This pair of relaxed fit yoga pants is an ideal garment for fitness enthusiasts and those of you who love to live in casual wear clothes. This pair of crop joggers is available in solid colours. There are two colours listed on Amazon -Alpine Green and Blueprint. It is made from cotton (55%), polyester (40%) and spandex (5%). The sizes begin from XS and go up to M. This should ideally be machine washed.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Relaxed Yoga Pants (AW19-SA-TR-03-C_Alpine Green_Small
69% off
Rs 617 Rs 1,999
Buy now

1 Stop Fashion Women's Crepe Straight Kurti

There is no everyday office wear like a pair of straight kurtis and leggings. These kurtis come in fascinating mix of prints and colours and will definitely add to your wardrobe's variety. It is made from 100% American crepe and feels soft on the skin. As the name suggests, it is straight fit and is, hence, designed to make you look slim. It is knee length and can be hand washed.

cellpic
1 Stop Fashion Women's crepe straight Kurti(Pack of 6)
78% off
Rs 1,299 Rs 5,999
Buy now

Harpa Women Top

A women's top is a versatile garment that you can wear with jeans, pants, palazzos or any any other kind of lowers. This top is made from 100% polyester - while it may not be the ideal fabric for summers, the top's loose fit ensures there is enough air circulation to keep you cool. This garment has long sleeves and comes with a V-neck. It has a pull-on closure. It is available in four colours - maroon, black, mustard and pink. The sizes start from small and go up to XL. It can be hand washed.

GoSriKi Women's Cotton Saree

Sarees have an eternal charm. While there is no denying the fact that today it is seen as a formal wear, the truth is for centuries, it has been a daily wear option as it is in tune with India's largely hot climatic conditions. Sarees are a graceful attire and a must-have in every woman's closet. This saree in yellow and maroon, is a cotton and silk blend (65% cotton and 35% silk). It comes with a blouse piece. It can be hand washed.

cellpic
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Saree (BM-G2FZ-NKC0_Yellow)
91% off
Rs 329 Rs 3,499
Buy now

Pluss Georgette A-line Dress

This charming yellow printed A-line dress is a perfect summer attire. Soft and breezy, maxi dress is made of Georgette fabric but its cut and design makes it summer-friendly. It is available in two colours - dark blue and mustard. You can wear it with a belt too. Its short flutter sleeves ensure there a lot of air circulation in the armpits. Sizes start from small and go up to 4XL.

cellpic
pluss Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress (LDR5129-YELLOWPRINT_Yellow_XL)
75% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Myx Cotton Palazzos

Nothing can be more comfortable than a pair of loose fit comfy palazzos. Made from cotton fabric, this palazzo is available in a large number of colours and prints. Some names include Indigo/White, Fuschia Dots, Pink Floral, Mustard Booti among many others. Sizes begin from XS and go up to 4XL.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Loose Palazzo (AW17NITIND07C_Indigo/White_M)
53% off
Rs 469 Rs 999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
8 makeup essentials for flawless bridal look
1.5 ton split AC: Ideal for medium-sized Indian homes, energy efficient too
Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 
Best sunscreen for face to protect skin from UV rays
Shirts for women: Relaxed cuts, versatility and utility make them a big hit   
fashion FOR LESS