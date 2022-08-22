Amazon fashion sale: Get up to 58% off on tops, shirts for women

Summary:
Women are always delighted on the announcement of sale on apparel. If one tells them they can get as much as 58% off on the choicest of shirts and tops, then they are sure to be delighted and that's beyond doubt. Amazon has a fashion sale going on and it’s time to shop till you drop! It is through clothes that we express ourselves. So, there should be no dearth of options in one’s closet. Whether it is daily wear or formal wear, one should have a decent variety so that dressing up is always fun. Tops and shirts from the likes of brands like Allen Solly, American Eagle and Van Huesen are available at a good discount and this is an opportunity that one should definitely capitalise on.
To help you with a quick selection, we have rounded up some of the attractive-looking garments in the list below. They are made from good quality fabrics and are super comfortable to wear. So, scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.
American Eagle Women's Regular Shirt
This full sleeve shirt featuring stripes can be worn in daily wear, to workplace and even on causal outings. It comes with a pocket in the front and is available in regular fit. Super comfortable to wear and skin-friendly, one can wear it all round year. Besides, the quality of the fabric is amazing and it is durable too. You can get this at 30% off.
Van Heusen Woman Women's Regular Blouse
This regular fit top for women is made from 100% polyester fabric. Available in a pretty dark blue colour, this one features a striking pattern all over it. A smart wear, there is 37% discount available on this one. It has a regular fit, round neck and three fourth loose sleeves. Skin-friendly and comfortable to wear, women will love wearing this top over and over again.
Global Desi Women's Regular fit Top
This top has an easy-breezy fit and style. An off white apparel with nice print on it, this one is clearly for those who prefer fuss-free and comfortable garments. It is made from good quality cotton fabric that is both lightweight and breathable. It has a round neck and three quarter sleeves. It can be hand washed. Women will look lovely in this one.
Miss Olive Women's Slim Top
A stylish top available in slim fit, this one will amp up one’s style quotient effottlessly. Made from net fabric, this one features stunning embroidered floral pattern all over it. There are striking colour options available in this one and one can get it at 58% off. This one too has a round neck and half sleeves. It is a must buy.
Allen Solly Women's Regular Fit Top
An easy-breezy and comfortable top, this one is available in regular fit. Made from 100% polyester fabric, it is skin-friendly and breathable. The yellow colour top features dainty floral pattern all over it. A perfect everyday wear, it will easily become the favourite of women and girls. There is 41% off on this one.
|Topwear for women
|Price
|American Eagle Women's Regular Shirt
|₹2,799.00
|Van Heusen Woman Women's Regular Blouse
|₹1,499.00
|Global Desi Women's Regular fit Top
|₹1,699.00
|Miss Olive Women's Slim Top
|₹1,199.00
|Allen Solly Women's Regular Fit Top
|₹1,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.