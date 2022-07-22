Amazon fashion sale: Get up to 63% off on sling bags and upgrade your collection

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Easy to carry and everyday staple, sling bags are indeed one of the most sought-after bags for a reason. The best part about these bags is a no-brainer. With them, you can simply enjoy a hands-free experience and yet carry all your essentials when on the move. There are many styles, designs and types available in these bags. In most of the bags, you get the option to adjust the length of the strap of these bags. And you know why we are talking about them? Well, as part of Amazon Prime Day Sale, you will be able to now fetch a good percentage of discount on these bags. In the run-up to the mega sale, take a look at what's on offer. It is definitely time to upgrade your collection with pretty and chic numbers.
To help you with the option, we have curated a list below that will definitely come in handy. From quilted bags to one with broad straps, you will find something or more of your choice in the list. So, scroll down and see which one you like.
Kleio Quilted Sling Bag
This quilted sling bag looks chic and appealing. It is available in myriad colours and comes with a broad strap. Crafted from premium PU with polyester lining, it is a durable bag that will last you for years. It is spacious too and you will be amazed how much you will be able to carry all your everyday essentials in this bag. Easy to carry, this one also comes with a zip pocket at the back of it. There’s 35% off on this bag.
Caprese Sling bag
This sling bag is made of faux leather material. It looks uber stylish and is easy to carry. Lightweight and spacious, you will love carrying it every now and then. It features the brand’s name on the metal plate and is available in two colours - black and rose gold. The strap of this bag is adjustable and it will perfectly go well with all attire. Fetch 63% off on this chic bag.
Hidesign Sling Bag
Stylish and statement wear, this bag from Hidesign is something every woman would want to own. Available in brown colour, it has a nice and attractive appearance and will go well with most attire - whether it be traditional or modern. It is lightweight and features a pocket with a zipper at its back. You can get this one at 50% off.
Lavie Sling Bag
Simple and stylish, this sling bag is roomy and has a nice look. It is available in a slew of solid colour options and women will love carrying this one. There is one main compartment in this bag and it also comes with a zipper pocket at its back. Easy to carry and lightweight, it will make for a good addition to your collection of bags. What’s more is there’s a good 59% off on this one.
Mokobara Sling Bag
Super stylish and attractive, this sling bag is crafted with vegan leather. It is durable and water-resistant. Compact in size, you will be surprised how you will be able to carry your essentials in this one so easily. It comes with side pockets and zipper compartments, giving you enough space to compartmentalise your things in a better way. Get this one at a discount of 44%.
|Sling bags
|Price
|Kleio Quilted Sling Bag
|₹1,899.00
|Caprese Sling bag
|₹3,099.00
|Hidesign Sling Bag
|₹5,595.00
|Lavie Sling Bag
|₹2,290.00
|Mokobara Sling Bag
|₹6,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.