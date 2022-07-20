Amazon fashion sale: Get whopping up to 90% off on sarees 

The feminine appeal and grace of a saree is simply unparalleled. Women of all ages have an undying love for sarees and that is always going to remain strong, even though most of them wear it occasionally. Every woman wants her saree collection to inspire envy and fetch her a string of compliments.

It is always fun to accessorize a saree look too. Given how a saree is a powerful statement wear, one can even opt for minimal accessories to round off the look looking all elegant. If you have been wanting to upgrade your saree collection then now is the best time to do it. Why, you ask? Well, there's a big Amazon prime day sale that will be live July 23 to July 24. In the run up to it, you can fetch up to a whopping 90% off on sarees.

We navigated through a sea of pretty options online and have shortlisted some of them in our list below. We found all the listed sarees very fashionable and uber modern. They bring out the modern aesthetic sense rather well. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.



Sutram Chiffon Saree

This saree comes with a matching blouse piece. Made of chiffon fabric, it comes in stunning and eye-catching turquoise and blue colour. A statement wear, its fit is amazing and it will flatter one's curves just right. The amazing sequin work on the saree and blouse makes this attire stand out. With this saree, you can opt for minimal accessories as well.