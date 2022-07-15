Story Saved
  Amazon fashion sale: Grab discounts of up to 71% on t-shirts, vests for men

Amazon fashion sale: Grab discounts of up to 71% on t-shirts, vests for men

  Published on Jul 15, 2022 17:17 IST
Summary:

Make the most of Amazon fashion sale and grab offs on t-shirts and vests for men. Read on to see amazing collection of clothes on which you can get massive off.

Grab discounts on t-shirts, shirts and more on Amazon. 

India is mostly a hot and humid country. In the intense summer months from April to June across the country, soaring temperatures make life miserable. Once the rains arrive, the temperatures come down but humidity can be a killer. It is wise on everyone's part to look for sartorial options that are lightweight and comfortable. Afterall, nobody certainly wants their clothes to weigh them down in such weather.

Hence, the need for t-shirts with skin-friendly fabrics. For men, t-shirts and vests available in cotton fabric make for the best bet. They keep one cool and dry and allow men to beat the heat in style. The best part is as part of Amazon fashion sale, you can get a discount on these garments. And the off is significant too. You can grab up to 71% off on apparel.

So, capitalize on this sale and make the most of it. To help you with options, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. Do check out.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Polo Shirt
This polo t-shirt for men comes in regular fit. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. It has half sleeves and features a polo collar. It is available in many solid colours and looks smart and elegant. Easy-breezy and comfortable to wear, this t-shirt will make for a lovely addition to your wardrobe. It comes with a skin-friendly fabric. You can get 71% off on this t-shirt.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Polo Shirt (AW17MPCP6_Pomegranate S)
56% off
349 799
Buy now

Jack & Jones Slim T-Shirt
This slim fit t-shirt is made from 100% cotton fabric. It has short sleeves and has a round neck. Available in soothing Verdant green colour, this apparel also features the logo of the brand on the front side. Comfortable, lightweight and breathable, this t-shirt is an ideal summer wear option that men will love to wear from time to time. There's 55% off on this t-shirt.

Jack & Jones Men's Slim T-Shirt (242220403-Verdant Green_Verdant X-Large)
60% off
399 999
Buy now

Neostreak Slim fit Polo
This slim fit polo t-shirt for men is made from 100% premium-quality cotton fabric. It has half sleeves and makes for a stylish and easy-breezy apparel. This garment features a mandarin collar and looks really smart. It has button closure type. You will find many pretty colour options in this one, making you feel spoilt for choice. It's a must-have in everyday wear wardrobe. You can grab 68% discount on this garment.

Neostreak Men's Solid Slim fit Apparel (neopoloshirt-org-XL_Orange_X-Large
68% off
544 1,699
Buy now

Colt by Unlimited Slim T-Shirt
This t-shirt comes in slim fit and sports a rather encouraging slogan on it. It is available in many colour variants, with each one of them featuring a different print and slogan on it. It has a summer and beach vibe to it and makes one feel completely at ease. The material composition of this garment is 100% pure cotton and it comes with half sleeves. Avail 63% off on this apparel.

Colt Men's Solid Slim T-Shirt (CLTSHMEB1110008001_Blue XXL)
63% off
296 799
Buy now

U.S. Polo Assn Cotton Vest
You really can't bear the punishing heat without a number of vests in your wardrobe. Right? This one is a really cool option for all those who want to beat the summer heat in absolute style. It is a cool and comfortable wear that is made of 100% cotton fabric. It is soft and breathable and also absorbs the sweat. Available in round neck, it features a chic graphic print on it. Get 43% on this cool vest.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Comfort Fit solid 100% Cotton Vest Pack of 1 (I617-125-P1_RED_L)
43% off
343 599
Buy now

Price of t-shirts, vests for men at a glance:

T-shirts for menPrice

Amazon Brand - Symbol Polo Shirt

 349.00
Jack & Jones Slim T-Shirt 399.00 -  449.00
Neostreak Slim fit Polo 544.00 -  579.00
Colt by Unlimited Slim T-Shirt 296.00 -  399.00
U.S. Polo Assn Cotton Vest 343.00 -  1,309.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

