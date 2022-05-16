Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon fashion sale: Grab pretty dresses and spice up your wardrobe

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 16, 2022 17:53 IST

Summary:

From maxi, midi to bodycon and shirt dress, there are good discounts available on plenty of them. Read on to see our picks.

Dresses are always a welcome addition to summer closet.

Every woman's summer closet should have a number of dresses to combat the summer heat better. There are plenty of options to choose from - flowy maxi dress, stylish mini dress to easy-breezy midi dress. You can wear the dresses to anywhere - be it your workplace, reunion party, brunch date or on vacations. They never fail to impress and are a life saviour in summer, especially, for twin reasons. Firstly, you can ditch the regular jeans and t-shirt outfit and wear dresses to amp up the overall style quotient. And secondly, in these dresses, chances are, you will feel more at ease, as they will allow air to pass and thus keep you cool.

You must also know that now is the best time to purchase an array of dresses from Amazon, as there are discounts available on many of them. We have curated some options for you in the list below. Do scroll down to take a look at them.

Oomph! Maxi Dress

This A-line dress for women featuring a floral pattern is made from fine quality crepe fabric. Simple and easy to wear, you will be able escape summer heat in this dress. Besides, it has a round neck and loose fit sleeves.

Oomph! Women's Crepe A-Line Maxi Dress - Midnight Blue
74% off
Rs 519 Rs 2,000
Buy now

Uptownie Lite Shirt Maxi Dress

This shirt dress is an excellent pick if you want to keep your look minimalistic and elegant. It comes with a matching belt and also features a side slit. To spruce up your style quotient effortlessly, opt for this one.

Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Shirt Dress (Maroon, Small)
73% off
Rs 663 Rs 2,499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Bodycon Midi Dress
This stunning bodycon midi dress is perfect for accentuating curves. It features stripes on it and make for a cool and chic wear.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Cotton Bodycon Midi Dress (SYMAW19DR034_Wine_XS)
68% off
Rs 569 Rs 1,799
Buy now

Sera A-Line Mini Dress
Sashay in and out with aplomb this summer in this feel-good dress. One loo at it, and there's a possibility you will forget all about your summer blues. It features dual thin straps and a pretty floral print which will remind you of pleasant spring season days.

SERA Women's Georgette a-line Mini Dress (LA2727_Navy_X-Large)
51% off
Rs 677 Rs 1,394
Buy now

Siril Bodycon Lycra Dress
This dress has a stellar fit. It has a sweetheart neckline at the front and a square neck at back. The soothing floral print on it will boost your confidence and is likely to uplift your mood too.

SIRIL Women's Printed Bodycon Lycra Dress(302TK8035-M_Beige1)
74% off
Rs 519 Rs 1,997
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon fashion sale: Pick your favourite handbags at very reasonable prices
Amazon fashion sale: Get attractive deals on yoga pants, sarees, kurtis
8 makeup essentials for flawless bridal look
1.5 ton split AC: Ideal for medium-sized Indian homes, energy efficient too
Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 
fashion FOR LESS