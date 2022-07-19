Amazon fashion sale: Grab up to 72% off on sportswear for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Comfortable and appropriate clothing while working out or running can make a huge difference. To put things into perspective, imagine yourself working out at a gym in a t-shirt made of viscose rayon fabric with beads of perspiration dropping all over your face and body. Do you think you will be at ease or be able to perform efficiently? No, right? This explians the need for sportswear that comes with a fabric that is lightweight, breathable and has sweat wicking quality. There are many options available online in this category. They all come in different colour variants and with top notch fabrics. What's more is there's an ongoing sale on Amazon wherein you cab get sportswear for men at a cheaper price for sure.
If you're looking for options, then our list below will come in handy. Scroll down.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Regular Track Pants
This pair of regular fit track pants for men comes with a zipper pocket at the side. The knit fabric used in its making is comfortable to wear and also durable. The moisture wicking technology helps absorb sweat and moisture really fast, keeping men stay fresh and dry for long hours. Besides, it comes in a range of striking solid colours. You can get 65% off on this one.
CBlue Quick Dry Sports Shorts
It looks stylish and is ideal for workouts. It comes in a classic fit type and is a very lightweight apparel. The fabric dries really fast, absorbing sweat in no time. You will find zipper pockets at the back and at the front as well. Available in a slew of colours, men will find it to be comfortable and of great quality. There is 32% off on this pair of shorts.
Fusefit Hybrid Shorts
This pair of shorts is made from super soft fabric that is breathable too. It has been stitched to perfection and comes in a regular fit. There are two colours available in this one - black and grey. Whether you want to play a sport or lounge around comfortably, this pair is the ultimate pick. Besides, it can be machine washed. The good part is there's a whopping 72% off on this apparel.
Colorplus Slim Fit T-Shirts
This slim fit t-shirt for men is made of good quality cotton material and makes for excellent casual wear. Available in two colours - black and navy - this garment has a feel good factor about it and looks smart and attractive. It can be washed in a machine and its fabric quality is top notch. Introduce this one to your wardrobe to elevate your everyday style. Grab 50% off on this t-shirt.
Just Care Dry Running T Shirt
This t-shirt is made from a blend of world class 90% nylon fabric and 10% spandex. It is stretchy and is available in slim fit. There's no denying that its fabric is supremely soft and comfortable to wear. The fast dry technology is what makes this garment ideal to wear when working out. It wicks moisture and sweat at a fast speed, keeping the man cool and dry. Fetch 68% off on this.
