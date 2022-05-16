Story Saved
Monday, May 16, 2022
  • Amazon fashion sale: Pick your favourite handbags at very reasonable prices

Amazon fashion sale: Pick your favourite handbags at very reasonable prices

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 16, 2022 16:37 IST
Summary:

This is the best time to introduce a variety of handbags to your collection at discounted rates. Read on to find out about our shortlisted items. 

Handbags are every girl and woman's favourite accessory.

Handbags are truly one of the cool utility accessories that can add to your style statement. Women are hoarders when it comes to handbags. Whether it is an old bag or a new one - women treasure every single bag from their collection. Also, it is always a lovely idea to have an eclectic collection which includes tote bags, sling bags, clutches to shoulder bags. They all are versatile wear, as the same bag can be sported on multiple occasions.

If are one of those who have longed for your favourite handbags on Amazon, then now is the time to binge buy them. The platform is offering attractive discounts on handbags. Go check them out and you might just get lucky. We have curated some selections for you in our list below. Go, check it out.

Speed X Fashion Women's Handbag

This gorgeous-looking handbag is available in many colours. It has three compartments and a zipper pocket at the back too. Spacious and stylish, you can pack in all your essentials in this bag easily without any hassle.

SXF SPEED X FASHION Women's Handbag (Tan)
85% off
Rs 615 Rs 4,099
Buy now

Adisa embroided sling bag

This sling bag features stunning embroidery work on it. It is lightweight and easy to carry. Besides, when going out for brunch or to run errands, this bag can give you the best company and stuff all your things easily.

ADISA women girls black embroided sling bag
67% off
Rs 495 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Tooba Girl's Clutch

Made from synthetic material, it has a clasp closure. It looks stunning and has a rich feel to it. Available in many colours, you will have a plenty of options to choose from.

Tooba Women's Clutch (Chini_Black)
88% off
Rs 349 Rs 2,999
Buy now

Miraggio Colette Quilted Shoulder Handbag

This shoulder bag with double chain adjustable shoulder strap looks pretty and stylish. It is a quilted handbag with decent space inside it. Easy and lightweight to carry, it is available in two colours - Powder Blue and Forest Green.

Miraggio Colette Quilted Women's Shoulder Handbag - Light Blue
60% off
Rs 1,799 Rs 4,499
Buy now

Dixon Sling Bag

Made from PU leather material, this shoulder bag promises to be a good product. It has a strong metal buckle and comes with a comfortable handle. Stylish and perfect everyday wear, you will simply love it.

DIXON Synthetic Leather Stylish Sling Bag for Women/Trendy Branded Sling Bag for Girls Latest White
79% off
Rs 369 Rs 1,799
Buy now

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

