Amazon footwear sale: Get up to 60% off on block heels, sneakers

Summary: It's time to make the best of Amazon sale on footwear and upgrade your shoe collection.

A good pair of footwear can always elevate the overall look.

Footwear is a fashion accessory that can help glam up the look. Whether you're opting for block heels or sneakers, a stylish pair will always stand out and will fetch you a lot of compliments too. When it comes to this fashion accessory, then the rule of ‘less is more’ certainly doesn't apply here. It is always good to have an eclectic collection of peppy, pastel and muted colours to go with every outfit. The one factor that is of supreme importance when selecting an option is the amount of comfort it provides to you. So, never compromise on that. This time is an opportune time to invest in pairs of fashionable and statement footwear options, Amazon is offernt some mega discount on them. We have shortlisted some options for you and they are all durable too. They will last you many seasons and will make for lovely additions to your collection. Take a look. Price of women footwear at a glance:

Women footwear Price Shofee Sandal ₹ 399.00 Creattoes Sneakers Shoes ₹ 439.00 Fashimo Fashion Sandal ₹ 417.00 Denill Doctor Slipper ₹ 399.00 Women's Fashion Sandal ₹ 600.00

Shofee Sandal

This pair of zipper sandals is just what you need to give your overall outfit an uplift. It comes with block heels and is a supremely comfortable pair. You can sashay around with utmost aplomb in this peppy number. It has this lovely pattern all over it and comes in a stylish cream colour which is likely to complement with all your outfits.

Creattoes Sneakers Shoes Walk in style in this pair of sneakers which look super stylish and are comfortable to walk in for long durations too. These shoes spruce up the glam quotient effortlessly and come with a lace closure. Available in many colour options, you are likely to feel spoilt for choice. These shoes have a medium height and have a lace closure.

Fashimo Fashion Sandal This pair of slip-on sandals for women has a medium shoe width. It has a durable sole and features a stripe design and is anti-skid too. You can remain assured this pair of sandals won’t make any sound while you’re walking. A durable fashion accessory, it also features high-quality plus lining, thanks to which you find walking in them super comfortable too. A simple and attractive design, you can wear it on a number of occasions - from parties, workplace, casual outings and more.

Denill Doctor Slipper This pair of slippers has a sole made of Airmix material. It is a slip-on footwear with a medium shoe width. It comes with extra soft padding that makes this piece a supremely comfortable wear. The cushioned foot-bed simply takes the comfort quotient up by many notches. Made of quality material that is designed to offer optimum support, this lightweight pair of sandals will definitely last you for many years. It is especially deisgned for elderly women who experience joint pain and face difficulty in walking.

Women's Fashion Sandal This pair of slip-on block heel sandals is a stylish number. It has a medium shoe width and a heel height of two inches. A comfortable pair of footwear, you will feel walking in this pair super comfortable and easy-breezy. It provides you a strong grip and doesn’t lead to slipping of your feet. A cool pick, it is perfect for parties and casual wear. Besides, it is available in two colours - pink and black.