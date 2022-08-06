Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 47% off on perfumes

Whenever there is any talk of luxury items, the target audience that comes to the mind are women. Think of advertisements and billboards with advertisements on shoes, clothes, hand bags, jewellery, perfumes etc and a bulk of them will have women selling them and a bulk of them would be targetted at them. Perfumes, for instance, we tend to wholly associate with women. That, however, is hardly true. The men's perfume market is just as varied and rich as it is for women.

If you are keen on picking some perfumes from top global brands, then now would be a good time to do so. Why, one may ask? Well, that's because the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is currently on and available on discounted rates are a whole range of consumer items. Perfumes are one of them.

If you get lucky you can get mega discount on top-notch brands such as Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger and even Mercedes-Benz (yes, the car giant is into perfumes, too). We have curated a list that you will surely find useful. Check it out.

Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette

This perfume is available in the spray form. While it is available in a 100 milli litres bottle, it will see you through a long period of time. This product has an attractive 45% on it. It comes with the magic of its three notes - top note has a blend of Mandarin oranges, green apple and bitter orange; the heart note has cardamon, black tea and Nutmeg while the base note has Sandalwood, Cedar and Vetiver.