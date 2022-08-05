Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 60% off on smartwatches

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 06, 2022 06:00 IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is here and this is your chance to get Chumbak and Maxima smartwatches at good discounted prices. Read on to see options.

Smartwatches are a cool fashion and utility accessory that come packed with many features. These watches not only just tell time, but also give real time updates on several health parameters like SPO2 levels, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and stress levels, among other things. Different smartwatches come with different numbers of sports modes like walking, running, skipping, cycling and so on to allow the users to track their progress. They have a good battery backup and are in vogue. There are usually multiple colour options and watch faces in them. You must also know that now is the best time to buy your favourite smartwatch from brands Chumbak and Maxima, as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is on and you can stand a chance to avail up to 60% off on them.

Smartwatches from the brands look supremely stylish and will definitely look good on your wrist. We have curated some of our top picks in the list below and it will help you in your selection. Scroll down for options.

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch
This Chumbak smartwatch comes with a 1.7 inches full touchscreen. It has a dynamic display and offers real time monitoring of health parameters like SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle, heart rate, blood pressure, among other things. There are seven sport modes in this watch - walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football and calorie burnt monitoring. It has a massive battery of 230 mAh that gives a backup of 14 days along with seven days of active use. There’s 34% off on this one.
 

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch - 1.7 inch SpO2, with 24*7 Health Tracking with Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Sports & Sleep Tracking for Women, Spring Bloom
34% off
3,299 4,995
Buy now

Maxima Max Pro X4 Smartwatch
This Maxima smartwatch comes with a crystal clear 1.3 inches display screen. It comes with 10 sports modes and helps track your oxygen levels, stress levels, sleep, heart rate etc. It is IP68 rated and is water resistant. It is available at 56% off and looks very stylish. Besides, you also get unlimited customized watch faces in this smartwatch.

Maxima Max Pro X4 Smartwatch with SpO2, Up to 15 Day Battery Life, 1.3” Round Full-Touch Display with Ultra Bright Screen of 380 Nits, 10+ Sports Mode, Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring (Black Mesh)
55% off
2,699 5,999
Buy now

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch
This Chumbak smartwatch has a 1.7 inches full touchscreen. It comes with a dynamic display screen. You can get real time updates on several health parameters like blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, among other things. It has seven sports modes and helps one get all social media notifications on the move. Its battery is 230 mAh and gives a good backup for 14 days after seven days of active use. Grab 60% off on this stylish watch.

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch - 1.7 inch SpO2, with 24*7 Health Tracking with Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Sports & Sleep Tracking for Women, Aztec Marvel
60% off
1,999 4,995
Buy now

Maxima Max Pro X4 Smartwatch
Available in many colour options, this stylish and smart smartwatch is IP68 rated and is water resistant. It gives a battery backup till up to 15 days and has a 1.3 inches display screen. You can monitor your sleep, stress levels, heart rate and BP etc on this smartwatch. You can get this at 56% off. It is definitely a must buy.

Maxima Max Pro X4 Smartwatch with SpO2, Up to 15 Day Battery Life, 1.3” Round Full-Touch Display with Ultra Bright Screen of 380 Nits, 10+ Sports Mode, Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring (Black Mesh)
55% off
2,699 5,999
Buy now

Maxima Max Pro Turbo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
This Maxima smartwatch has a 1.69 inches full touchscreen display. It comes with 1.69 inches clear HD full display screen, an in-built speaker and mic to make calls seamlessly. There are multiple sports modes available in this one that allow you to track your progress in each activity. Fetch this one at 57% off. - 54 words

Maxima Max Pro Turbo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 1.69" Full Touch HD Display, Active Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 12 Sports Mode, SpO2, Heart Rate and Sleep Monitoring (Gold Black)
57% off
2,999 6,999
Buy now

Price of Chumbak and Maxima smartwatches at a glance:

