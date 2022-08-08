Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 65% off on Titan watches

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is on and if you haven't checked it out yet, then you are certainly missing out on some really cool stuff. As part of this sale, a whole array of products, ranging from footwear, clothes, beauty and bath products to fashion accessories, has been covered. One of the items on which you will get a huge margin of discount are watches - both analog and smartwatches.
If you are looking for watches, then those belonging to Titan brand would be a good thing to consider. If you are one of those who is not keen on international brands, then this could be your choice of watches. Titan, belonging to the Tata Group, should be a good pick.
Amazon has listed on it a bunch of their watches from this brand. All of these have attractive discount on them, some going up to 65%. We have curated a list for you that you may find interesting. Do check it out.
Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch
This smartwatch is not just a watch that shows the time but a perfect companion for your health goals. It comes with built-in features like heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen level ) tracker and female health monitor which help an individual know one's health status. This smartwatch is battery-operated and has a life of up to seven hours. It can be your perfect fitness guide and has 3 ATM water-resistance level for all kinds of sports activities. It also has interchangeable straps to match your mood and style. It is a stress and sleep monitoring tool.
Titan Karishma Collection
This is an analog wrist watch, meant for women. It comes with silver dial and a silver band. This watch comes with 25 millimeters diameter. Its case material is brass while its thickness of 7.05. It has a sliding clasp. It has a round shaped case. One of its special features is that it is water resistant (of up to 30 meters in depth). It has a quartz movement. This can that perfect gift for your wife, girlfriend, mother or sister.
Titan Smart Smartwatch
This attractive-looking smartwatch is available with a built-in Alexa and has an aluminum body. It comes with an 1.32" immersive display. This watch has a really long battery life of up to 14 days. The watch comes with more than 14 sports modes to choose from. Additionally, it has a feature called VO2 Max that tracks your endurance levels and help assess your fitness performance. Additionally, it also shows SPO2 (blood oxygen levels), has a 24X7 heart rate monitor and a female health tracker.
Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch
This smartwatch comes in an aluminum body and has a 1.78" AMOLED display. Besides, it comes with a seven days of battery life. This phone too has built-in features like heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen level) tracker and a female health monitor. It also has multi-sports mode and comes with 3 ATM water-resistance level. Now, go ahead with all sports activity including underwater without a concern.
Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch
This smartwatch also comes with AMOLED display. It has a number of other features which can be very useful to a user - it is GPS equipped, displays temperature and monitors stress and sleep as well. It is also equipped to show one the SpO2 level (blood oxygen level) and works as a women's health monitor. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance level and has a battery backup of up to 14 days.
