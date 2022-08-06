Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Grab discounts of up to 73% on jeans

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If there is one casual wear we can't do without, then it is a pair of jeans. This garment is considered uber cool and stylish and is easily the most preferred choice of clothing for a vast of women and girls, at least in urban centres in India. What's more is that like many other things, this essentially western garment, has been smartly adapted to Indian culture. You can see a large number of women teaming jeans with short and long kurtis and looking rather smart. Basically, a pair of jeans has replaced the traditional chudidaar and is an interesting alternative to leggings. What's more is that jeans today come in so many different designs that it can amaze you - flared, cigarette, skinny fit, loose fit, distressed jeans.
When it comes to clothes, there is no limit to how many we want. One is always looking out for new garments and if they happen to come at a discounted price, then there can be nothing better.
Amazon is currently having a mega sale titled Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 wherein you can get heavy discount on a whole range of consumer items. One of the sections where there are attractive discounts is garments. We have shortlisted a list of jeans for women from this category and think you will like them too. They all belong to the brand AKA CHIC.
AKA CHIC Women's Regular Jeans
This smart-looking regular fit jeans is what you need to make daily life simple. Easy to wear and convenient to walk around in, these jeans are a must have in any women's closet. Available in colour black, the sizes start from 26 and go up to 36. This is a boot cut jeans with a high rise waistline. It comes with zip fly and also has buttons for closure. It has five pockets. It is available at 71% discounted rate.
AKA CHIC Women's Flared Jeans
A flared jeans looks really chic if you can carry it off well. It is graceful and gives a rather feminine look to the wearer. It is ‘Wide Leg’ in design and has a high rise waistline. It has two back pockets. It comes with zip fly with button closure. Pair these jeans with any kind of high heels - stilettos, platforms, block - and get set to rock the party. This jeans has a 73% off on it.
AKA CHIC Women's Regular Jeans
Here's another pair of regular jeans that a woman must have. Available in colour blue, it is all about comfort and ease of use. Your office wear or college wear look never felt this comfortable. This pair comes with a boot cut and has a high rise waistline. It comes with five pockets; so keeping keys, loose change, to-do paper notes etc are never an issue. It has a zip fly with button closure. This jeans has a 68% discount of it.
AKA CHIC Women's Flared Jeans
Here's another charming flared jeans option from AKA CHIC. This regular pair of jeans has a wide leg design and comes with a high rise waistline. It has two back pockets and a zip fly with button closure. This pair of flared jeans looks more like trousers and, hence, you can easily pair it with a floral and girlie blouse as well as t-shirt and pull it off. This pair of jeans comes at 63% off.
AKA CHIC Women's Skinny Fit Jeans
This is a skinny fit jeans and so it tends to cling to the body and tapers towards the end. This jeans looks amazing on girls and women who have a slimmer build. Its sizes begin from 26 and go up to 36. It has a high rise waistline; it comes with a ring zip fly with snap button closure. It only has two back pockets and nothing in the front. This has a discount of 65% on it.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.