Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022:  Enjoy 47% off on Guess perfumes

What perfume one wears is an extension of one’s personality. Some like fruity, some floral and some like to wear a fragrance that makes them feel desirable. Guess is a prominent and sought-after brand when it comes to perfumes. Its fragrances are exquisite and alluring. They help rejuvenate one’s mind and also help refresh one’s senses. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing and one can find up to a whopping 46% off on Guess perfumes.
Scrambling to get your bottle of freshness? Well, we have some options listed out for you that will help you a great deal in making a selection. The formulations are all long-lasting and the perfect way to kickstart the day on a positive note. They will effectively keep body odour at bay and will ensure you feel fresh and fragrant all day long. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks for you.
Guess Seductive Women Eau de Toilette
This Eau de Toilette for women comes with fragrant notes of Cardamom milk, Mandarin pulp, Vanilla orchid, Sandalwood, Amber, Musk, among many others. Spritz this formulation behind your ears and on your wrists to smell fresh and pleasant all day long. This will have a positive impact on your senses and will surge one’s confidence level too. Available in stylish packaging, you can get this at 46% off.
Guess Girl Belle By Guess For Women
This perfume comes infused with the aromatic fragrances of Melon, Raspberry, Bergamot, Lily, among others. A floral fragrance, it keeps one feeling refreshed and positive. It is long lasting in nature and also helps in controlling body odour. It rejuvenates one’s mood and has a positive impact on one’s senses. It is designed for women and we are sure they will love it. It can now be fetched at 46% off.
Guess 1981 Eau de Toilette
This Eau de Toilette has notes of Ambrette seed, Jasmine petals, Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Musk and Amber. Available in stylish packaging, women will love wearing this perfume on a daily basis. It helps one feel good about oneself. In all likelihood, women will get asked a lot “Which perfume are you wearing? It smells so good!” It is up for grabs at 40% off.
GUESS Women's Dare Eau De Toilette
The fragrance of this Eau De Toilette can be best described as woody, floral and musk - yes, all at once! The notes it consists of include Kumquat, lemon blossom, pear blossom, wild rose and elegant jasmine. It has a calming effect on one’s mind and sense and has a feel good effect to it. It can be bought at 45% off.
Guess Girl Eau de Toilette
Infused with an enchanting and alluring fragrance, this one has the magic to set one’s mood right. It has a floral, fruity and at the same time a seductive aroma that women will fall in love with. The good news is it is available at 47% off. It makes for a great gifting option. The packaging is amazing and it has notes of Lily, Melon, Vanilla, Musk, among others.
Price of Guess perfumes at a glance:
|Guess perfumes
|Price
Guess Seductive Women Eau de Toilette
|₹4,400.00
|Guess Girl Belle By Guess For Women
|₹4,400.00
|Guess 1981 Eau de Toilette
|₹4,400.00
|GUESS Women's Dare Eau De Toilette
|₹4,200.00
|Guess Girl Eau de Toilette
|₹4,400.00
