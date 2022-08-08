Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Enjoy up to 76% off on menswear

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 08, 2022 19:28 IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is offering great discounts on menswear, including casual trousers, shirts, shirts and boxers. 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: It's time to refresh men's wardrobe.

If you're a man who's looking for easy-breezy and casual apparel to upgrade their wardrobe, then we have a good news for you. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live and there's a massive discount a range of garments from Amazon brand. Everyday garments that are comfortable to wear and made of good quality cotton fabric, you must capitalize on the sale and make good use of dicounts being offered. Whether you're looking for a pair of shorts, a casual shirt, a pair of trousers or a pair of boxers, there are cool options available at discounted prices. The quality of the fabric is so good that it will last you for years.

To help make the selection easy for you, we have shortlisted some of the garments in our list below. The best part is all of them are available in striking colour options. To see our top picks, scroll down.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Printed Cotton Boxers
This pack of two printed boxers for men is made from 100% cotton fabric. Comfortable to wear and skin-friendly, men will feel absolutely at ease in these. They are available in regular fit and at a whopping discount of 65%. There are a number of prints and colour available in this garment. Besides, both of them come with an elasticated waistband.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Printed Cotton Boxers (Combo Pack of 2)(SYMBXPO2-37_3637 & 3923_Multicolor - 163_L) (Color & Prints May Vary)
65% off
349 998
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Shirt
This shirt for men is made from soft cotton poly blend fabric. A long sleeve garment with a regular collar, this one is available in slim fit. It comes with a pocket in the front. There are many striking solid colours available in this shirt. Men can wear it to office and casual gatherings too to look sharp and smart. You can get it at a 64% discount.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Slim Shirt (AW17MFS41_Green 39)
64% off
429 1,199
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Casual Trousers

This pair of casual trousers for men comes in many colours. It has a regular fit and has five pockets today. Thanks to its flattering fit, it looks amazing on men from all age groups. Available at a whopping 76% discount, men can buy different colours in this pair of trousers. Comfortable and skin-friendly, men will simply love being in these.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Casual Trousers (AW-SY-MCT-1159_Fawn_36
76% off
599 2,499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Casual Shirt
Available in an array of striking solid colours, this casual shirt for men comes in a regular fit. It is made from 100% soft and breathable cotton fabric. You will also see a pocket in the front. It features a mandarin collar and long sleeves. There’s a good 69% off on this casual shirt for men. Men must try this one out.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Casual Shirt (AW-SY-MCS-1144_Olive M)
69% off
428 1,399
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Casual Shorts
Stylish and casual, this pair of shorts for men is available in a slew of solid colours. Made from cotton fabric, the material is stretchy and ensures all day comfort. You will find side slant pockets in this pair and also a back welt pocket. It will easily become the go-to and favourite garment of men. There’s a massive 75% off on this pair.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Fit Cotton Stretchable Shorts (AW19-SHR-ESS-03_Black_34)
68% off
449 1,399
Buy now

Price of menswear at a glance:

MenswearPrice
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Printed Cotton Boxers 998.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Shirt 1,199.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Casual Trousers 598.00 -  599.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Casual Shirt 1,399.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Casual Shorts 449.00 -  739.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

