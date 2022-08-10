Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 50% off on kids' footwear

Kids are in for a treat, for this is the best time to upgrade their footwear collection with cute- and smart-looking shoes and sandals. As part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, discounts are being offered on a range of footwear options for both boys and girls. If we tell you that you can grab up to 50% off on them, then will you scramble to buy the choicest of footwear accessories for your boys and girls? Well, then we suggest you do exactly the same. With a few hours left before the sale ends, you must buy some great options from Amazon right away.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. All listed items are super comfortable and feature great designs. Girls and boys will beam eoth joy on seeing them. So, scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.

Crocs Baby Boy's Graphite Sandals

This pair of slip-on sandals from Crocs is for boys. Made from synthetic material, makes for a comfortable and durable pair. There is a 50% off on this pair and it is sure to look smart on every boy. The latter will love wearing these, for they are easy to wear and remove. They can wear it when going out to play, when indoors, when out with family and so on.