Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 50% off on kids' footwear

Summary:
Kids are in for a treat, for this is the best time to upgrade their footwear collection with cute- and smart-looking shoes and sandals. As part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, discounts are being offered on a range of footwear options for both boys and girls. If we tell you that you can grab up to 50% off on them, then will you scramble to buy the choicest of footwear accessories for your boys and girls? Well, then we suggest you do exactly the same. With a few hours left before the sale ends, you must buy some great options from Amazon right away.
To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. All listed items are super comfortable and feature great designs. Girls and boys will beam eoth joy on seeing them. So, scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.
Crocs Baby Boy's Graphite Sandals
This pair of slip-on sandals from Crocs is for boys. Made from synthetic material, makes for a comfortable and durable pair. There is a 50% off on this pair and it is sure to look smart on every boy. The latter will love wearing these, for they are easy to wear and remove. They can wear it when going out to play, when indoors, when out with family and so on.
Liberty Espadrilles
Available in striking colours like red, blue and yellow, this pair of shoes for boys will make for a smart addition to the collection. It has a round toe and the outer material is made of synthetic. Super comfortable and super stylish, the good news is this pair can now be grabbed at 27% off. It is a must buy.
Liberty Sandals
Girls will be delighted to wear this pair of pretty sandals from Liberty. Great quality, great design and uber cute, this pair will complement well with most outfits too. There’s 17% off on this pair and without any delay, you should grab this one. The infusion of multiple colours on the upper side of the pair is what makes it look so attractive.
Crocs Sandals
The colours available in this pair of Crocs sandals are super attractive and vibrant. The overall look of these sandals is striking. Available at 7% off, this pair is designed for girls. The sole is made of rubber and the shoe width is medium. It will easily elevate the look of the outfit. A must buy, this can be your perfect gifting option for your baby girls.
Liberty Boy's Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for boys from Liberty looks super smart and classy. Available in nice colour options, it comes with cute designs on it. Both the sole and outer material are made of polyurethane. This one has a round toe and medium shoe width. There’s a good 19% off on this pair. Capitalise on the sale and introduce this pair to your boy's collection.
|Kids' footwear
|Price
|Crocs Baby Boy's Graphite Sandals
|₹2,295.00
|Liberty Espadrilles
|₹479.00 - ₹649.00
|Liberty Sandals
|₹599.00
|Crocs Sandals
|₹1,372.00 - ₹2,320.00
|Liberty Boy's Sneaker
|₹539.00 - ₹730.00