Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 63% off on fossil watches By Shreya Garg

Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:00 IST





Summary: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is a great opportunity to fetch up to 63% off on fossil watches. Read on to see top picks.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 on fossil watches is something that you would not want to miss.

Smart and elegant, watches make for a popular fashion accessory loved by both men and women in equal measure. While the analog watches are known for their charm, the smartwatches offer a lot of utility to their users. You can track most of your health parameters like heart rate, sleep, calorie burnt and more. Among the many premium brands of watches, Fossil watches remain one of the most sought-after brand for their stylish design and timeless appeal. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and you can get a good up to 63% off on fossil watches. In view of a great opportunity that you should not miss, we have rounded up some of our favourite fossil watches in the list below. Our picks have watches for both men and women and also have a mix of analog and smartwatches. Take a look. Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Watch

This watch for women is beautiful and will catch the attention of women from all age groups. It comes in rose gold colour and has a round dial. The band material is made from stainless steel and the display type is analog. A lightweight watch, this one will definitely make for a chic fashion accessory. It is absolutely a must have. You can grab 35% off on this one.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch

This smartwatch from men is compatible with Android OS 6.0+ (excluding GO edition) and iOS 10.0+ smartphones. You will be able to track your heart rate and know the distance covered with the help of this one. It is swim proof and comes with a speaker to notify you of alerts and allow you to take calls. The display screen is of 1.28 inches and is fully touch screen of course. What’s more is this watch is available in many striking colour options too. Get up to 35% discount on this classy watch.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker

This smartwatch for men from Fossil is sleek in design and supremely stylish. The band material is made of stainless steel and the display type is digital. It has a round dial and weighs very light - just about 79 gm. This watch will appeal to the style sensibility of men from different age groups too. Among the many features it comes with, it includes activity tracker, stopwatch, calorie counter, heart rate monitor and so on.

Fossil Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch

This analog watch for women is for those who prefer a simple and alluring design. Available in silver band colour, this one has a round dial and analog display. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. Its movement type is quartz and it also comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. A stylish fashion accessory, women can wear this daily to amp up their style bar. Get up to 63% off on this one.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch

This smartwatch for men comes with built-in GPS to track distance covered. It is a stylish-looking watch which helps one track their heart rate, sleep and other activities. You can also get all your social media notifications on the move. It comes with a touchscreen and has buckle clasp closure. You can also get many choices on the colour front of this watch. There is 35% off on this smartwatch.

Price of Fossil watches at a glance:

Fossil watches Price Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch ₹ 9,495.00 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch ₹ 22,995.00 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker ₹ 22,995.00 Fossil Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch ₹ 9,495.00 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch ₹ 22,995.00