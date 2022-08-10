Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 89% off on jewellery sets

A failproof way to spruce up one's look is by opting for dainty neck pieces with matching earrings. There are a plenty of options available on Amazon. While it is always good to have multiple choices, the downside to it having to choose between them. But not this time round. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and with it comes the opportunity to grab jewellery sets available at throwaway prices. We're not kidding. You can fetch a whopping 89% off on them. Did this news delight you? Well, we are excited too to show our shortlisted items.

In the list below, you will find some of the most dainty jewellery sets. Most of them are versatile and go with all kinds of outfits and some are meant to be worn on out-and-out traditional attire. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.



YouBella Gold Plated Pearl Studded Necklace Jewellery Set

This gold-plated, pearl studded necklace set with matching earrings looks very attractive. You can throw this set on both Indian and western attire to make a fashion statement. It comes with high-quality polish for long-lasting finish. Free from nickel and lead, this one is skin-friendly. There’s a whopping 87% off on this one. Besides, it makes for a great gifting option too.