Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 89% off on jewellery sets

A failproof way to spruce up one's look is by opting for dainty neck pieces with matching earrings. There are a plenty of options available on Amazon. While it is always good to have multiple choices, the downside to it having to choose between them. But not this time round. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and with it comes the opportunity to grab jewellery sets available at throwaway prices. We're not kidding. You can fetch a whopping 89% off on them. Did this news delight you? Well, we are excited too to show our shortlisted items.
In the list below, you will find some of the most dainty jewellery sets. Most of them are versatile and go with all kinds of outfits and some are meant to be worn on out-and-out traditional attire. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.
YouBella Gold Plated Pearl Studded Necklace Jewellery Set
This gold-plated, pearl studded necklace set with matching earrings looks very attractive. You can throw this set on both Indian and western attire to make a fashion statement. It comes with high-quality polish for long-lasting finish. Free from nickel and lead, this one is skin-friendly. There’s a whopping 87% off on this one. Besides, it makes for a great gifting option too.
Zaveri Pearls Green Beads & Floral Kundan Necklace Set
‘Oh, so pretty!’ is what you will scream on seeing this beautiful kundan necklace set. Made from zinc material and 22K yellow gold plating, this one is something that will instantly elevate your overall look. You can wear this on Indian wear to stand out of the crowd. It is certain that you will fetch a lot of compliments on this necklace set. There’s 88% off on this one.
YouBella Jewellery Tibetan Pendant Necklace with Earrings
A Tibetan style pendant necklace with matching earrings, this one will look chic and glamorous on women across all age groups. This set comes with a high-quality polish, ensuring that its finish is long lasting. It is free from nickel and lead. Hence, it is skin-friendly. Available at 83% off, this one also makes for a great gifting option. It is definitely a must buy.
Shining Diva Traditional Jewellery Necklace Set
Made from high-quality, handpicked Kundan, this necklace set for women looks super elegant and graceful. It comes with 1 micron 18K gold plating that is done over brass material. You can choose from the colour options in which this set is available. Available at 89% off, this one is a must buy. It will spruce up one’s Indian look in a jiffy.
Zaveri Pearls Sacred Goddess Temple Necklace Set
This necklace set is precious and looks elegant. It is made from zinc material and comes with 22K yellow gold-plating. It will look especially good on Indian wear. It comes with matching earrings too. Available at a heavy discount of 80%, this one is a must buy. Besides, women from all age-groups can wear this one with pride and confidence.
