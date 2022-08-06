Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get off up to 94% on jewellery items 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get off up to 94% on jewellery items 

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 06, 2022 08:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is the best time for women to indulge in shopping dainty jewellery pieces like earrings, necklace sets, bracelets and more.

product info
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is the time to buy your favourite jewellwery accessories.

Women's love for jewellery is known to everyone. Bring them a pair of dainty earrings or a studded necklace and you will see their faces beam with joy. A piece of jewellery is a sure shot way to win a woman's heart. Nothing beats the charm and allure of jewellery items that are made of good quality. There are many dainty pieces available on Amazon that will tempt women from different age groups. And now is the best time to do some jewellery shopping, as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is in full swing and as part of the sale, you can fetch amazing discounts on your favourite pieces. Yes, up to a whopping 94% percent. And no, we are not kidding.

Our list of favourite items below are now available at massive discounted prices. The best part is they are free from nickel and lead and do not trigger any skin reactions. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.

Estele Gold Plated Om Ganesh Rakhi Bracelet
This Om Ganesh bracelet can be worn by men and women. It is a gold-plated accessory and is made from alloy. One can wear it on a daily basis and it looks super lovely on the wrist. The best part is no toxic materials have been used in the making of this bracelet. It is skin-friendly and doesn’t trigger any skin reactions. A great gifting option, since Raksha Bandhan is round the corner, you can definitely consider this one to gift your sisters. It is available at 73% off.

cellpic
Estele Gold Plated Om Ganesh Rakhi Bracelet With Austrian Crystals For Men & Women
73% off 399 1,499
Buy now

Shining Diva Gold Plated Peacock Pendant Necklace
This pretty pendant necklace is made from high quality imported Australian crystal. It is super durable and is also free from nickel and lead. Anti-allergic and safe for skin, this will set pretty on the neck of women. A chic and stylish fashion accessory, women can wear this to parties and family gatherings to amp up their overall look. You can get it at 82% off.

cellpic
Shining Diva Genuine Austrian Crystal 18k White Gold Plated Peacock Pendant Necklace Gift For Women & Girls
82% off 269 1,495
Buy now

Yellow Chimes Wristband Opening Bracelet
This bracelet for men and boys is simple in design and looks elegant. It is made using pure surgical stainless steel that doesn’t cause any harm to skin. Free from nickel and lead, this one will never lose its shine, thanks to the IPS process of plating. A lovely fashion accessory, this is easy to wear. At present, there’s 72% off on this one.

cellpic
Yellow Chimes Bracelet for Men Western Style Stainless Steel Never Fading Cross Silver Black Bracelet for Men & Boys
72% off 299 1,080
Buy now

Zaveri Pearls Twinkling Leaf Twigs Austrian Diamond Necklace Set
This gorgeous Austrian diamond necklace set will tempt women from all age groups. Its lead twig design lends it a striking appeal and looks very dainty. Women can wear this one with traditional wear to round off the look in absolute style. A statement necklace, you can now get this at a whopping 94% off. So, don’t miss the opportunity.

cellpic
Zaveri Pearls Twinkling Leaf Twigs Austrian Diamond Necklace Set for Women-ZPFK460
92% off 209 2,703
Buy now

Yellow Chimes Stud Earrings
This pair of stud earrings is made from high quality crystal studs. They look dainty and graceful. The best part is women can pair these with both modern and traditional attire, thanks to their versatile appeal. It comes with 5 layers of advanced rhodium plating to ensure that it is durable. It is also free from nickel and lead. The great news is this pair is now available at 75% off.

cellpic
Yellow Chimes Stud Earrings for Women Green Crystal Silver Plated Clip On Stud Earrings for Women and Girls
75% off 249 999
Buy now

Price of jewellery pieces at a glance:

Jewellery piecesPrice

Estele Gold Plated Om Ganesh Rakhi Bracelet

 1,499.00
Shining Diva Gold Plated Peacock Pendant Necklace 1,495.00
Yellow Chimes Wristband Opening Bracelet for Men and Boys 1,080.00
Yellow Chimes Stud Earrings 999.00
Zaveri Pearls Twinkling Leaf Twigs Austrian Diamond Necklace Set 2,703.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 47% off on perfumes
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 60% off on smartwatches
Best Motorola mobile phones under 15,000 
POCO mobile phones under 25,000: A buyer's guide
Top Motorola mobile phones under 8,000
fashion FOR LESS