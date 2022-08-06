Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get off up to 94% on jewellery items 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Women's love for jewellery is known to everyone. Bring them a pair of dainty earrings or a studded necklace and you will see their faces beam with joy. A piece of jewellery is a sure shot way to win a woman's heart. Nothing beats the charm and allure of jewellery items that are made of good quality. There are many dainty pieces available on Amazon that will tempt women from different age groups. And now is the best time to do some jewellery shopping, as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is in full swing and as part of the sale, you can fetch amazing discounts on your favourite pieces. Yes, up to a whopping 94% percent. And no, we are not kidding.
Our list of favourite items below are now available at massive discounted prices. The best part is they are free from nickel and lead and do not trigger any skin reactions. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.
Estele Gold Plated Om Ganesh Rakhi Bracelet
This Om Ganesh bracelet can be worn by men and women. It is a gold-plated accessory and is made from alloy. One can wear it on a daily basis and it looks super lovely on the wrist. The best part is no toxic materials have been used in the making of this bracelet. It is skin-friendly and doesn’t trigger any skin reactions. A great gifting option, since Raksha Bandhan is round the corner, you can definitely consider this one to gift your sisters. It is available at 73% off.
Shining Diva Gold Plated Peacock Pendant Necklace
This pretty pendant necklace is made from high quality imported Australian crystal. It is super durable and is also free from nickel and lead. Anti-allergic and safe for skin, this will set pretty on the neck of women. A chic and stylish fashion accessory, women can wear this to parties and family gatherings to amp up their overall look. You can get it at 82% off.
Yellow Chimes Wristband Opening Bracelet
This bracelet for men and boys is simple in design and looks elegant. It is made using pure surgical stainless steel that doesn’t cause any harm to skin. Free from nickel and lead, this one will never lose its shine, thanks to the IPS process of plating. A lovely fashion accessory, this is easy to wear. At present, there’s 72% off on this one.
Zaveri Pearls Twinkling Leaf Twigs Austrian Diamond Necklace Set
This gorgeous Austrian diamond necklace set will tempt women from all age groups. Its lead twig design lends it a striking appeal and looks very dainty. Women can wear this one with traditional wear to round off the look in absolute style. A statement necklace, you can now get this at a whopping 94% off. So, don’t miss the opportunity.
Yellow Chimes Stud Earrings
This pair of stud earrings is made from high quality crystal studs. They look dainty and graceful. The best part is women can pair these with both modern and traditional attire, thanks to their versatile appeal. It comes with 5 layers of advanced rhodium plating to ensure that it is durable. It is also free from nickel and lead. The great news is this pair is now available at 75% off.
|Jewellery pieces
|Price
Estele Gold Plated Om Ganesh Rakhi Bracelet
|₹1,499.00
|Shining Diva Gold Plated Peacock Pendant Necklace
|₹1,495.00
|Yellow Chimes Wristband Opening Bracelet for Men and Boys
|₹1,080.00
|Yellow Chimes Stud Earrings
|₹999.00
|Zaveri Pearls Twinkling Leaf Twigs Austrian Diamond Necklace Set
|₹2,703.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.