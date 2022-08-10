Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 56% off on moccasins, flats

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 56% off on moccasins, flats

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 10, 2022 16:24 IST

Summary:

As part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, women can now fetch up to 56% off on footwear options Hush Puppies.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get decent off on footwear options for women. 

Looking for comfortable and stylish footwear options in the women’s category? Well, then Hush Puppies could be your one-stop brand that can best cater to your requirements. From ballet flats, moccasins, slippers to sandals, you can get ample variety in this brand. You can find many options that can go with both Indian and western dresses. The brand is synonymous with great quality fashion accessories that rank high on comfort factor. The good news is you can grab the choicest of your sandals and moccasins at slashed down prices. What’s the occasion, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here, presenting us all with a great opportunity to upgrade our collection sans worrying about the prices.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. You can expect amazing and simple designs, great quality and durability from our top picks. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.


Hush Puppies Fashion Slippers
This pair of toe ring footwear option from Hush Puppies is simple in design. It comes in two colours - blue and . Made of leather material, this one is durable and likely to go well with most outfits. It has a heel height also, which is all the way more good, for it gives stature to women. This pair can be grabbed at 48% off.

Hush Puppies Women's Crady Toe Ring Brown Leather Fashion Slippers UK (6748934)
2,999
Buy now

Hush Puppies Leather Ballet Flat
This pair of ballet flats from Hush Puppies is stylish and super attractive. Available in a chic red colour, this will look good on your feet, and how! Made of good quality leather, this one has a medium shoe width and has a reptile print on it. You will find walking in this pair immensely comfortable and easy-breezy. You can get a decent discount of 56% on this pair.

Hush Puppies Women's Reptile Ballerina Red Leather Ballet Flat-6 UK (5545956)
48% off
1,819 3,499
Buy now

Hush Puppies Ultra Flex Sandal Flats
A lovely white pair of sandals with a stylish design is always a welcome addition to one’s collection. This one has a sole made of leather and a medium shoe width. It will amp up one’s overall look in a jiffy and can be paired with every type and style of attire. A durable and comfortable pair, women from all age groups would surely love to own this one.

Hush Puppies Womens Ultra Flex Sandal Flats, (5641809), White, 4UK
Check Price on Amazon

Hush Puppies Leather Flat Sandals
Simple and pretty in design, this pair of flat sandals from Hush Puppies for women will definitely make for a great addition. Available in beige colour, this one’s sole is made of thermoplastic rubbers. It has a hook and loop closure and a medium shoe width. It will go well with your everyday casual attire - whether it be Indian or western.

Hush Puppies Women's Beige Leather Casual Sandals 564-1918 (7 UK)
2,699
Buy now

Hush Puppies Leather Moccasin
This pair of leather moccasins for women is a smart footwear option. Easy and convenient to wear, it is available in two colours - blue and brown. You can wear these with both traditional and modern outfits to round off the look in style. The best part is these moccasins are comfortable to walk in and are made of good quality, making this pair a durable one too.

Hush Puppies Women's MACI Weave Brown Leather Moccasin (5544836)
3,499
Buy now

Price of Hush Puppies footwear for women at a glance:

Hush Puppies footwearPrice
 Hush Puppies Leather Moccasin  2,449.00 -  3,499.00
 Hush Puppies Leather Flat Sandals  2,699.00
 Hush Puppies Ultra Flex Sandal Flats  3,499.00
 Hush Puppies Leather Ballet Flat  1,435.00 -  3,499.00
 Hush Puppies Toe Ring Fashion Slippers  1,469.00 -  2,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 50% off on kids' footwear
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 89% off on jewellery sets
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get whopping 78% off on sunglasses
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 79% off on women slippers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Up to 70% off on electronic accessories
fashion FOR LESS