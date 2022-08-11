Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 56% off on moccasins, flats

Looking for comfortable and stylish footwear options in the women’s category? Well, then Hush Puppies could be your one-stop brand that can best cater to your requirements. From ballet flats, moccasins, slippers to sandals, you can get ample variety in this brand. You can find many options that can go with both Indian and western dresses. The brand is synonymous with great quality fashion accessories that rank high on comfort factor. The good news is you can grab the choicest of your sandals and moccasins at slashed down prices. What’s the occasion, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here, presenting us all with a great opportunity to upgrade our collection sans worrying about the prices.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. You can expect amazing and simple designs, great quality and durability from our top picks. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.





Hush Puppies Fashion Slippers

This pair of toe ring footwear option from Hush Puppies is simple in design. It comes in two colours - blue and . Made of leather material, this one is durable and likely to go well with most outfits. It has a heel height also, which is all the way more good, for it gives stature to women. This pair can be grabbed at 48% off.