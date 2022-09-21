Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on men's shoes: Get as much as 60% off

Summary:
Be it a man or a woman, the love for shoes is universal. In the olden times, people in India didn't have shoes and slippers and never felt the need for it. In times that followed, people had very basic footwear. However with changing times and increase in living standards, men have begun indulging and shoes is one of the best ways to do so.
If you like shoes and love buying them, then this is the right time to do so because the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is underway. One of the type of shoes that are part of the sale are sneakers. This kind of a footwear (sneakers) is ever popular as they are comfortable to wear, walk and run in. They also come in attractive colour combinations.
We have curated a list of such shoes that are part of the sale. All these sneakers are from the brand called Asian and are available at very attractive discount (as much as 60%). Read on and go ahead and shop.
ASIAN Men's Express-08 Sports Shoes for Men & Boys
These shoes are ideal for running, walking, gym and regular training. These are casual shoes and can be worn as daily wear footwear as well. These are also lightweight shoes and come with lace-up closure. Its upper part is made of mesh material, which is breathable too. It has biometric anti-skid outsole. The good news is that it is easy to maintain and can be cleaned as its fabric is washable. This pair has a 50% off on it.
ASIAN Men's Creta-12 Men's Running Shoes
This is a pair of running shoes and can be used for all kind of sporting activities, gym sessions and training. The shoe has a stretchy and breathable flyknit upper mesh material. This is a washable fabric and hence easy to maintain. It has flat heel and has a lace-up closure. The pair of shoes is available in 12 different colours. Expect a 50% off on this pair.
ASIAN Men's Bouncer-01
This pair of shoes is ideal for sporting activities, walking, gym sessions, training and running. It has mesh as its upper material and is breathable. It can be washed and maintained easily. It has flatform heels and comes with lace-up closure. It is available in nine different colour combinations. It has been made of breathable and free-moving fabric. The shoes are also non slip and shockproof. This pair is available at 60% off.
ASIAN Delta-20 Sports
This is a casual pair of sneakers that is lightweight and can be worn on the daily basis. It has memory foam insole and offers supreme comfort. It comes with a lace-up closure and flatform heel. It is available in four different colours - blue, grey, white and black. These shoes have new, breathable knitted upper material which is easily washable and perfect for all seasons - winter, summer and rainy seasons. There is 46% off on this pair.
ASIAN Men's Cosko Shoes
These shoes are ideal for sports activities, running, walking, gym sessions and for training sessions. This is an attractive and stylish pair of shoes. These are comfortable footwear for all kinds of day trips. Made from Air Mix material, this pair is available in many attractive colours. The pair features a slip-on closure for a proper and snug fit. Buy this pair at 46% off.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.