Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on men's shoes: Get as much as 60% off

Be it a man or a woman, the love for shoes is universal. In the olden times, people in India didn't have shoes and slippers and never felt the need for it. In times that followed, people had very basic footwear. However with changing times and increase in living standards, men have begun indulging and shoes is one of the best ways to do so.

If you like shoes and love buying them, then this is the right time to do so because the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is underway. One of the type of shoes that are part of the sale are sneakers. This kind of a footwear (sneakers) is ever popular as they are comfortable to wear, walk and run in. They also come in attractive colour combinations.

We have curated a list of such shoes that are part of the sale. All these sneakers are from the brand called Asian and are available at very attractive discount (as much as 60%). Read on and go ahead and shop.

ASIAN Men's Express-08 Sports Shoes for Men & Boys

These shoes are ideal for running, walking, gym and regular training. These are casual shoes and can be worn as daily wear footwear as well. These are also lightweight shoes and come with lace-up closure. Its upper part is made of mesh material, which is breathable too. It has biometric anti-skid outsole. The good news is that it is easy to maintain and can be cleaned as its fabric is washable. This pair has a 50% off on it.