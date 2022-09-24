Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Fetch 68% off on W kurtas for women

If there is one Indian wear that women love to wear as daily wear and find it easy-breezy too, then it has to be the eternal favourite kurta. This garment is versatile. You can pair it with leggings, jeans, palazzo, pants, skirts and whatnot! Having an eclectic and big collection of kurtas is a good sartorial decision. One can wear this staple wear to one’s workplace, college, festive functions, family gatherings, casual outings and so on. Plus women can also accessorise their look well with a pair of jhumkas, a dainty pendant, a pair of juttis etc.

Most women are familiar with the W brand that is known to offer a range of stylish kurtas and kurtis. To the brand’s credit, the apparels are made using good quality fabric and feature beautiful prints. To save you time and help you with selection, we have bunched together some kurtas in our list below. Scroll ahead to take a look at them.



W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta

This kurta for W is made of skin-friendly rayon fabric. It comes in an attractive green colour and features a dainty print on it. One can wear it on festive occasions, family gatherings and get-togethers. A stylish apparel, this one will appeal to the style sensibilities of every woman. Get it at 58% off. Introduce this graceful kurta to your wardrobe right away.