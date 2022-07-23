Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on Adidas shoes: Get as much as 55% off on items 

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on Adidas shoes is a steal. Go for it!

It is raining discounts on Amazon as part of the Prime Day sale, which is on from July 23 and till 24. There is a mega sale on a host of Adidas shoes. A bulk of these shoes are running shoes. But they can easily be your choice of casual wear as well. They are all available in attractive colours as well. Shades of blue, black and grey predominate the show. Adidas is a top brand and trusted by many. These shoes are a big favourite with men as they are versatile and can be worn with jeans and cargo pants as well. So, be it a stag party or Friday office day, whether you are accompanying your mother or wife to the mall or simply chilling with friends, these are your go-to shoes. We have put together a list of such shoes that you will find attractive. They are running shoes but offer variety. Adidas Mens Statix-m. Running Shoe These are running shoes for men but can easily be worn as a casual wear option too. With a rubber sole you can expect a firm grip. This pair of shoes has Adiwear outersole? material, which makes it a rather solid product. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. This is available in seven different colours and in many sizes as well. This has an attractive discount of 55% on it.

Adidas Men's Adi Zoom M Running Shoe This pair of running shoes is another good choice to make. With its lace-up closure it will give a good grip. It has a medium shoe width and is made of a synthetic and mesh material. It is available in eight different colours; so you are indeed spoilt for choice. Its sizes start at 6UK and go up to 12UK. It has a 43% off on 10UK size. You can of course explore other sizes and their respective prices.

Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes This smart-looking pair of shoes is also meant essentially for running. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and its outer material is synthetic. It comes with a lace-up closure, which give a firm grip to the wearer. It is available in three different sizes - light grey, dark grey and black. It has a medium shoe width. This product runs a size small - if you usually buy 9UK, buy 10UK for this. This pair of shoes can double up as casual shoes as well. It has a 43% off on it.

Adidas Men's Turbo Glide M Leather Running Shoe This pair of running shoes is available in five different colours which are mostly in different shares of black and blue. This shoe comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. It is meant for men and comes with touch of leather in parts of it. The sizes start from 6UK and 12UK. It has a 43% off on it.

Adidas Men's Hellion Z M Running Shoe This pair of running shoes is available in a host of shades of black, blue and grey. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate, while its outer surface is made from synthetic material. It has a lace-up closure and has a regular shoe width. It also has a round toe style which makes it comfortable while running. This smart pair of shoes can easily double up as your go-to casual footwear option. It has a 43% off.

Adidas Men's Merage M Shoes This is not a pair of running shoes but an ideal choice for casual wear. It is available in two attractive shades - one each of blue and black. It has a lace-up closure and its shoe width is medium. This pair of shoe is made from the combination of synthetic and mesh. Its sizes begin from 6UK and goes up to 12UK. This shoe has a 43% discount on it.

Price of Adidas shoes at a glance:

Product Price Adidas Mens Statix-m. Running Shoe ₹ 2,999.00 Adidas Men's Adi Zoom M Running Shoe ₹ 3,299.00 Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes ₹ 3,299.00 Adidas Men's Turbo Glide M Leather Running Shoe ₹ 3,599.00 Adidas Men's Hellion Z M Running Shoe ₹ 3,299.00 Adidas Men's Merage M Shoes ₹ 3,299.00