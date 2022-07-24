Amazon Prime Sale on Caprese's handbags: You can get them at up to 69% off

Amazon Prime Sale Sale on Caprese's handbags: Don't miss the opportunity.

Simple in design, elegant in appeal and an absolute statement wear - these is how you can best define Caprese's handbags or sling bags for women. The best part about the brand's collection is how the bags appeal to the style sensibility of women from different age groups. They offer enough space to carry one's essentials and are lightweight too. When it comes to their sling bags, they all come with adjustable straps and are absolutely fun and easy to carry with whenever on the move. There are many striking colour options too that are available in this brand's handbags. And the most important and fun thing is that you will be able to now get these bags at massive discounted rates, that is, up to 69%.



We have curated some of the options below that will come in handy. They are an absolute must buy. To take a closer look, scroll down.



Caprese Women's Handbag

This women's handbag from Caprese looks chic and stylish. It is available in two colours - Aqua and Coral. It also features the brand's name on a metal plating and comes with an adjustable strap. It has a zipper closure. A statement wear sling bag, women will love how it will complement their look. It is a must buy. Pick up this handbag at an off of 57%.

Caprese Women's Sling bag

This sling bag is made of faux leather material. It is available in black colour and looks absolutely chic. Lightweight and convenient to carry, you will love how it will go well with every attire - be it traditional or modern. Its design is simple and it looks rather attractive. Women from all age groups would want to include this in their collection. You can now get it at 60% off.

Caprese Women's Sling bag

This sling bag for women is made of faux leather material and is a durable one. It comes in a peppy peach colour and looks uber chic and stylish. It will amp up one's look and will also go well with most looks. It is advised to not expose this bag to extreme heat. Its brand name features in metal plating on the front side of the bag. Fetch 60% off on this sling bag.

Caprese Women's Sling Bag

This plum-coloured sling bag will definitely catch the fancy of many women. It sports a simple design and looks attractive. Its strap is adjustable and it is spacious enough to carry all your belongings. The best part is how lightweight it is. You can carry this bag anywhere and everywhere and feel completely at ease. There is 69% off on this one.

Price of Caprese's handbags at a glance:

Handbags Price Caprese Women's Handbag ₹ 2,799.00 Caprese Women's Sling bag ₹ 3,199.00 Caprese Women's Sling bag ₹ 3,199.00 Caprese Women's Sling bag ₹ 4,999.00