Amazon Prime Sale on Giva jewellery: Fetch up to 56% off

Jewellery pieces hold a special place in the heart of women. No matter what one's style sensibility is, there's something for everyone. Whether your style sense is simple and minimalistic, or over the top and bold, there's no simply no dearth of options. When we talk of sterling silver jewellery pieces, GIVA is one brand which most of us will probably think of. Its collection can be best described as dainty and cute. All the pieces come with the promise of raising one's style quotient in a jiffy. From pendants, rings, bracelets to earrings, one can now buy all of these from this brand at discounted prices. We are sure that for many women it is a shot in the arm and they are already gearing up to upgrade their collection. You can get massive off up to 56% off on these jewellery pieces available on Amazon as part of its prime sale day.
If you're looking for options, then scroll down and check out our favourite picks from the lot.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant
This pendant is made of 925 sterling silver and it comes with a chain. The pendant is embellished with AAA+ quality shiny zircon and comes with rhodium e-coating to prevent tarnish. It looks pretty and is just the perfect accessory to amp up one's look. It also makes for a perfect gifting option and will make for a stellar statement wear. You can get it at 46% off.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver White Pearl Moon Pendant
Made from Sterling silver, this pendant comes with a coating of rhodium. Supremely dainty and classy, this will surely spruce up any look. For those who like to keep it simple and minimalistic, this white pearl moon pendant will perfectly fit the bill. A perfect gifting option, you can get this stylish accessory at a discount of 49%.
GIVA Pearl Earrings
Dainty and cute, this pair of pearl earrings is something every woman will love and cherish. It is available in two variants - white pearls and silver pearls. Women can wear these both in daily wear and party wear to round off their look in style. Available at 53% off, you must introduce this to your collection. Besides, the quality of the pearls is top-notch.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver 18k Gold Plated Necklace
This pretty necklace is made of pure 925 sterling silver and comes with a plating of gold. It features AAA+ zircon studded stars and that is what makes it look so attractive. An ideal gifting option, you can grab this necklace at a good discount of 46%. Besides, you can throw this necklace on any attire to spruce up the look.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Solitaire Ring
This solitaire ring made of 925 sterling silver is just lovely. Its design is graceful and elegant and its overall appearance is simply too good and eye-catching. It comes with an authenticity certificate and is available at a discount of 56%. Women will love it, and how! Besides, its sparkle and sheen is what makes it look so attractive.
