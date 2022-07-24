Amazon Prime Sale on Giva jewellery: Fetch up to 56% off

Jewellery pieces hold a special place in the heart of women. No matter what one's style sensibility is, there's something for everyone. Whether your style sense is simple and minimalistic, or over the top and bold, there's no simply no dearth of options. When we talk of sterling silver jewellery pieces, GIVA is one brand which most of us will probably think of. Its collection can be best described as dainty and cute. All the pieces come with the promise of raising one's style quotient in a jiffy. From pendants, rings, bracelets to earrings, one can now buy all of these from this brand at discounted prices. We are sure that for many women it is a shot in the arm and they are already gearing up to upgrade their collection. You can get massive off up to 56% off on these jewellery pieces available on Amazon as part of its prime sale day.

If you're looking for options, then scroll down and check out our favourite picks from the lot.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant

This pendant is made of 925 sterling silver and it comes with a chain. The pendant is embellished with AAA+ quality shiny zircon and comes with rhodium e-coating to prevent tarnish. It looks pretty and is just the perfect accessory to amp up one's look. It also makes for a perfect gifting option and will make for a stellar statement wear. You can get it at 46% off.