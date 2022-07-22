Amazon Prime Sale on Titan's watches: Avail up to 38% off

Summary:
A wrist watch is a fashion accessory that makes one appear smart. While these days smartwatches are popular in demand, it is amazing to see how so many of us continue to buy analog watches. With its timeless appeal and charm, wearing a watch for many people counts as a daily ritual. No matter whether some of us stay at home, or go out to workplace or elsewhere, we always prefer wearing a wrist watch, simply because it makes us feel good. By not doing so, one experiences the feeling of being incomplete. One of the most popular brands is Titan that is known for its stellar collection featuring amazing designs and top notch quality. The good news is you can grab watches from the brand at slashed prices, courtesy Amazon prime sale day.
So, gear up and make the most of this sale. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.
Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Titan comes with stunning specifications, With its 1.78 inches AMOLED display and a decent battery life, it proves to be a good option. You can track your oxygen level, heart rate, quality of sleep and stress levels with the help of this one. Available at 38% off, it is definitely a must buy. It is also water resistant.
Titan Analog Dial Women's Watch
Timeless and elegant, this Titan analog watch for women is something that everyone will vie for. It is available in three colour variants - black, silver and pink. A statement wear, it can be passed down the generations, making it the perfect heirloom fashion accessory that women will want to have and cherish. You can get it at 20% off.
Titan Analog Women's Watch
You will love how this wrist watch for women will raise your style bar. It has a black dial colour and a round case shape. The band material is made of leather and the watch movement type is quartz. Available in three colour variants, you can now get this one at 26% off. Besides, it will go well with every attire - be it traditional or modern.
Titan Smart Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Titan comes with 1.32 inches full touch crystal display screen. With a decent battery life and multiple faces available in this watch, this makes for one stylish and utility option. There's a built-in Alexa in it that can help one set alarms, reminders, tell weather forecast and more. You can also monitor many of your health parameters with the help of this like heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep and stress levels. Fetch 38% off on this one.
Titan Analog Women's Watch
This analog wrist watch for women from Titan looks charming and appealing. It is available in two colours and comes with a round dial. The movement type of this watch is quartz. You can fetch it at a discount of 31%. A perfect daily wear fashion accessory, it will easily become a favourite of women. Hence, it is a must buy.
|Tital watches
|Price
|Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch
|₹12,995.00
|Titan Analog Dial Women's Watch
|₹2,720.00
|Titan Analog Women's Watch
|₹2,495.00
|Titan Smart Smartwatch
|₹11,995.00
|Titan Analog Women's Watch
|₹3,295.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.