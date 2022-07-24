Story Saved
Amazon Prime Sale on Titan's watches: Avail up to 38% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 24, 2022 10:00 IST
Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale on Titan's watches is something that should be on your radar. Read on to know more.

Amazon Prime Sale on Titan's watches is an opportunity that one should exploit,

A wrist watch is a fashion accessory that makes one appear smart. While these days smartwatches are popular in demand, it is amazing to see how so many of us continue to buy analog watches. With its timeless appeal and charm, wearing a watch for many people counts as a daily ritual. No matter whether some of us stay at home, or go out to workplace or elsewhere, we always prefer wearing a wrist watch, simply because it makes us feel good. By not doing so, one experiences the feeling of being incomplete. One of the most popular brands is Titan that is known for its stellar collection featuring amazing designs and top notch quality. The good news is you can grab watches from the brand at slashed prices, courtesy Amazon prime sale day.

So, gear up and make the most of this sale. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.

Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Titan comes with stunning specifications, With its 1.78 inches AMOLED display and a decent battery life, it proves to be a good option. You can track your oxygen level, heart rate, quality of sleep and stress levels with the help of this one. Available at 38% off, it is definitely a must buy. It is also water resistant.

Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch with 1.78" Amoled Display, Upto 7 Days Battery Life, Multi-Sport Modes, SpO2, Women Health Monitor, 3 ATM Water Resistance(Blue-90155AP02)
38% off
7,995 12,995
Buy now

Titan Analog Dial Women's Watch
Timeless and elegant, this Titan analog watch for women is something that everyone will vie for. It is available in three colour variants - black, silver and pink. A statement wear, it can be passed down the generations, making it the perfect heirloom fashion accessory that women will want to have and cherish. You can get it at 20% off.

Titan Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch-2656YM01/NP2656YM01
20% off
2,175 2,720
Buy now

Titan Analog Women's Watch
You will love how this wrist watch for women will raise your style bar. It has a black dial colour and a round case shape. The band material is made of leather and the watch movement type is quartz. Available in three colour variants, you can now get this one at 26% off. Besides, it will go well with every attire - be it traditional or modern.

Titan Autumn-Winter 20 Analog Black Dial Women's Watch-2596SL05/NP2596SL05
26% off
1,850 2,495
Buy now

Titan Smart Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Titan comes with 1.32 inches full touch crystal display screen. With a decent battery life and multiple faces available in this watch, this makes for one stylish and utility option. There's a built-in Alexa in it that can help one set alarms, reminders, tell weather forecast and more. You can also monitor many of your health parameters with the help of this like heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep and stress levels. Fetch 38% off on this one.

Titan Smart Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, Aluminum body with 1.32" Immersive display, Upto 14 days battery life, Multi-sport modes with VO2 Max, SpO2, Women Health Monitor(Blue) - 90137AP02
38% off
7,495 11,995
Buy now

Titan Analog Women's Watch
This analog wrist watch for women from Titan looks charming and appealing. It is available in two colours and comes with a round dial. The movement type of this watch is quartz. You can fetch it at a discount of 31%. A perfect daily wear fashion accessory, it will easily become a favourite of women. Hence, it is a must buy.

Titan Autumn-Winter 20 Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch-2596SM03/NP2596SM03
24% off
2,492 3,295
Buy now

Price of Titan watches at a glance:

Tital watchesPrice
Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch 12,995.00
Titan Analog Dial Women's Watch 2,720.00
Titan Analog Women's Watch 2,495.00
Titan Smart Smartwatch 11,995.00
Titan Analog Women's Watch 3,295.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

