Amazon Prime Sale on W for Women garments: Get up to 70% off 

Summary:
When it comes to clothes, the word ‘enough’ never figures in anyone's scheme of things. This is particularly true with it comes to women. As cliche as it may sound, but women have a big appetite for clothes. If that be the case, then it is the best time to buy as the Amazon Prime Sale is currently on. If you haven't seen it, then it is about time you did as there are attractive prices on women's apparel. If you like W for Women line of clothing, then we'd like to tell you that you can now get as much as 70% off on some of their choicest salwar kurta sets or plain kurtas.
Some of the kurta up for sale are truly dressy and meant for special occasions while some others are plain, daily wear garments. With many of these products going at nearly half their original price, it is definitely a steal. You can buy and keep them in store for later use. We have bunched up quite a few pretty options for women, which we think you should definitely take a look at. See here.
W for Woman Georgette Kurta
This attractive Georgette kurta is an ideal festive wear - so be it is wedding or a festival, you can rock the scene. It has a straight cut which makes the wearer look slim and attractive. This garment features elaborate work around the neck and all over the body. This georgette kurta has three quarter sleeves and is knee length in size. It should only be dry cleaned. While sizes start from XS and go up to 3XL, for this discussion we have considered 2XL. The discount on this size is 70%.
W for Woman Salwar Suit Set
This is a complete salwar suit and includes a kurta, a pair of palazzo and a dupatta. This set is available in dark blue colour and features exquisite embellishment at the lower border of the kurta, with minute and small work across the kurta. It is made of Chiffon material and has a straight fit. It has three quarter sleeves and should only be dry cleaned. Sizes begin from 8 (small) and go up to 16 (XX large). This set (in size 10 Medium) is available at 55% off as part of this sale.
W for Woman Kurta
This kurta in a rich fabric may appear simple but is a very pretty option to keep always. It is ideal on days when you don't know what to wear but have to rush out for an office party. Or when your HR department and colleagues coerce you to come in festive wear, ahead of a festival like Diwali, which is often celebrated in office, a day or two before. You need to look dressy and yet feel functional to be able to work. This is a perfect pick then. It has a regular fit and comes with three quarter sleeves. It is available in teal as well as two shades of gold. It (size 14) has a discount of 49%.
W for Woman Regular Viscose Kurta
This kurta in Viscose fabric is your go-to kurta for daily wear. So be it as office wear or as your regular wear, this makes for a perfect choice. It is subbed ‘Windchime Grey Printed Kurta’ and does look like a maze of patterns on a dull grey background. But it nonetheless soothing. It has a mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves. It features front button closure and pleat detail on waist. Sizes begin at 6 and go up to 18 for adults. It is also available for girls in the age bracket of 10 - 11 years. It (size 14) is available at a discount of 60%.
W for Woman Rayon Kurta
Here's another good option for regular fit kurtas that can be both evening wear as well as festive wear. This too is a great option for impromptu office party or unplanned after-work bash with friends. It is made from rayon fabric and is available only in one colour - green. It has three quarter sleeves. Its sizes begin from 6 and go up to 18. It is also available for girls in the age bracket of 10 - 11 years. It (size 14) is available at a discount of 55%.
|Product
|Price
|W for Woman Georgette Kurta
|₹7,999.00
|W for Woman Salwar Suit Set
|₹12,999.00
|W for Woman Kurta
|₹1,799.00
|W for Woman Regular Viscose Kurta
|₹1,699.00
|W for Woman Rayon Kurta
|₹1,699.00
